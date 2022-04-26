Bongo Boy Rock n Roll

Click here to read the full article. Journey’s new LP Freedom is arriving on July 8, and they’ve just shared their new single “You Got The Best of Me.” “I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, guitarist and Journey founder Neal Schon said in a statement. “I usually don’t go in saying I’m going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like “Wheel in the Sky” did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.” Freedom is their first collection of original songs since 2011’s Eclipse. They...

