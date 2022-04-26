ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

Cover picture for the articleThe Oilers wrap up a two-game trip and their regular-season road schedule in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers finish up a two-game Eastern Conference road trip and their regular-season road schedule on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at...

Flyers down Pittsburgh to earn second straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
Edmonton Oilers at Pittsburgh Penguins free live stream (4/26/22): How to watch NHL game, time, channel

The Edmonton Oilers are slated to skate onto the ice inside the PPG Paints Arena to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The puck is set to drop on this one at 7 p.m., and the game is slated to air live on ESPN and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh. It can be streamed live with fuboTV, which is currently offering a free trial, and it can also be watched live with DIRECTV STREAM, which is currently offering a $30 off your first three months promotion for new customers. The game can also be viewed live on ESPN+ with Sling TV.
McDavid outshines Crosby as Oilers surge past Penguins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Tuesday night.McDavid pushed his point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle 9:13 into the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead.Evander Kane scored his sixth goal in his last four games for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored as the Oilers improved to 17-4-2 in their last 23 games. Mike...
POSTGAME 5: Cates and Frost Ice Penguins, 4-1

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-1, in a nationally televised game at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead into the third period. The Flyers' long-struggling power play then added some extra insurance in the third period. The Flyers finished the season series with...
Game Preview: 04.26.22 vs. EDM

PIT: 45 - 24 - 11 (101 pts) EDM: 46 - 27 - 6 (98 pts) The Penguins return home for their final homestand of the season as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is presented by Berkshire Hathaway and doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh is facing Edmonton at home for the first time since a 2-1 overtime loss on Nov. 2, 2019. Brian Dumoulin scored the lone goal for the Penguins in regulation. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 20 games versus the Oilers (15-1-4) dating back to December 5, 2007, with the lone regulation loss coming earlier this season. Here at home, Pittsburgh hasn't lost to Edmonton in regulation since Jan. 10, 2006, and since then have gone 7-0-2 versus them. Pittsburgh is 18-8-5 against Western Conference opponents.
Penguins Not Good Enough in Philadelphia

After defeating Detroit 7-2 on Saturday, the Penguins fell to the Flyers 4-1 on Sunday to close out their last road trip of the regular season. The Penguins have two games remaining, both at home - Tuesday versus Edmonton and Friday against Columbus. Sidney Crosby said that the focus going into those is just to get back to the way they had playing in the stretch prior to this afternoon's setback.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin home-and-home with Lightning

BLUE JACKETS (36-36-7) at LIGHTNING (49-22-8) Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. The Blue Jackets are facing stiff opposition to finish the 2021-22 season, a four-game gauntlet against some of the best teams and most notable names in the sport. It's one last chance to see how a team that iced five rookies Sunday measures up against the best in the game, not to mention an invaluable learning experience for those youngsters as well.
Preview: Blues at Avalanche

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have kept up their scorching pace through their road trip, totalling 14 goals in three games for a perfect 3-0-0 record as they look forward to a challenge against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. While Saturday's win over the Arizona Coyotes needed an extra 30...
Preview: Canes at Rangers

NEW YORK, NY. - The Carolina Hurricanes can clinch the top spot in the Metropolitan Division going into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight with a win over the New York Rangers. When: Tuesday, April 26, 7 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App. Listen: 99.9 The Fan,...
Problems Mount as Playoffs Near; Penguins Crash in 5-1 Loss to McDavid, Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggles against good teams and similar problems giving up goals immediately after scoring were on full display on Tuesday. Less than 30 seconds after Jeff Carter tied the game in the second period, the Penguins relinquished the lead and were never again even. Connor McDavid had four points, including a deal-clinching goal in the third period, as Edmonton was too much for the Penguins, 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. Eric Robinson and Jack...
Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen returns to lineup

Forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. He was a healthy scratch during Sunday’s 4-1 road loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. By any measure, Kapanen’s season has been...
Sputtering Penguins suffer rare home loss to Oilers, lose Jason Zucker to injury

The Penguins’ 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday was rare. As in, “Sidney Crosby’s rookie season” rare. That’s how long it has been since the Oilers claimed a regulation win in Pittsburgh. On Jan. 10, 2006, they triumphed, 3-1, against an 18-year-old Crosby and company at the Mellon Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL Push for the Playoffs: Goalie injuries make things more unpredictable

Push for the Playoffs will run every morning through the end of the 2021-22 NHL season. We’ll highlight the current playoff picture in both conferences, take a look at what the first-round matchups might look like, see who’s leading the race for the best odds in the draft lottery and more.
