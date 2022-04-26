PREVIEW: Oilers at Penguins

PIT: 45 - 24 - 11 (101 pts) EDM: 46 - 27 - 6 (98 pts) The Penguins return home for their final homestand of the season as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is presented by Berkshire Hathaway and doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM. Pittsburgh is facing Edmonton at home for the first time since a 2-1 overtime loss on Nov. 2, 2019. Brian Dumoulin scored the lone goal for the Penguins in regulation. Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 20 games versus the Oilers (15-1-4) dating back to December 5, 2007, with the lone regulation loss coming earlier this season. Here at home, Pittsburgh hasn't lost to Edmonton in regulation since Jan. 10, 2006, and since then have gone 7-0-2 versus them. Pittsburgh is 18-8-5 against Western Conference opponents.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO