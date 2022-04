LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Two occupants of a mobile home in the 5000 block of Cobblestone Lane are displaced following a fire. According to Loves Park District Battalion Chief Ryan Evans, the call came in around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. There were two occupants in the home and everyone made it out okay. He believes the fire started under the home.

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO