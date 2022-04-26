Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Dolly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point. No one should go through what Bettina went through. She’s a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries. Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home. It’s unclear what happened to Bettina, but she’s up for adoption. Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO