Kansas City, KS

Kansas City Comicon 2022 Highlights

tonyskansascity.com
 1 day ago

Forgive us whilst we geek out for just a sec . . . There are quite a...

www.tonyskansascity.com

FanSided

2022 NFL Draft crushes for the Kansas City Chiefs

The 2022 NFL Draft finally kicks off this week and these are the players that I love and hope the Kansas City Chiefs target this year. Kansas City Chiefs fans, rejoice! We have finally made it to draft week. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas on Thursday night and the Chiefs have one of the largest stockpiles of draft picks that I can remember in my time as a K.C. fan. Will they actually make eight picks in the first four rounds? Probably not, but who knows what could happen with how wild this offseason has been.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
FanSided

Podcast: Celebrating Draftsmas Eve for the Kansas City Chiefs

On this episode of the Arrowhead Addict podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Conner celebrate Draftsmas Eve with a final preview of the draft. It’s here. It’s finally here. The 2022 NFL Draft is upon us in just a matter of hours, really, and after a long offseason of waiting and simulating and mocking and hoping, the three-day event is finally here, which means the Kansas City Chiefs roster is about to be seriously transformed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Independence adds license plate readers along Noland Road

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - New license plate readers along Noland Road will soon log and store information about drivers along the busy road. The Noland Road Community Improvement District funded the cameras in a partnership with the Independence Police Foundation. They are being installed at eight intersections between I-70 and Truman Road. The total cost of the project was approximately $200,000.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

Parents closely eye what happens with Kansas school funding

OLATHE, Kan. — The state budget for Kansas - with more than $6 billion in funding for public schools - is under intense scrutiny. School districts say they have not gotten the 92% special education funding the state constitution requires, and they are now looking to make cuts. In...
OLATHE, KS

