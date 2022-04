Aston Martin has a rich history of building high-end, high-performance sports cars with engines in the front, but now it's betting that legacy on a mid-engine future that includes the next-generation Vanquish. This drastic change in philosophy is still a couple of years in the making, but we have a handful of juicy details and lots of hopeful speculation to keep us interested in the meantime. Although the new Vanquish will share its basic layout with the forthcoming Valhalla and Valkyrie hypercars, it won't be limited in production or cost millions of dollars. It will feature a new hybrid V-8 powertrain that the company is sourcing from AMG. With its engine now located behind the driver, the 2025 Vanquish should be more of a match for competitors such as the Ferrari F8 and McLaren 720S.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO