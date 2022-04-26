ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Retired officer fighting to clear his name after con artist took out loans under his name, then died

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPnSr_0fKCXOJJ00

LITHONIA, Ga. — A former Atlanta police officer who spent 30 years on the force fighting fraud is now battling the crime in a whole new way.

Retired Atlanta Police Sgt. Stanford Pearson says that a con artist used the name of his business to defraud a DeKalb County church out of tens of thousands of dollars in 2018.

Pearson told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that accused fraudster struck a million dollar deal to build a new building at a local church.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court documents show that work never happened. An investigation found that the same fraudster was pulling permits under the name of another company.

Now, the alleged fraudster is dead and Pearson could be on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars for a contract he never agreed to.

“I’m just floored by it,” Pearson told Seiden.

After 30 years on the police force, Pearson turned his badge for a tool belt and built Sunrise Construction Company into a successful business.

That business is now taking a back seat after he was named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit.

“I got served with a lawsuit for a construction project that I was allegedly building, a $1.2 million commercial church in Lithonia, Georgia,” he explained.

Confused by the claims, Pearson launched his own investigation.

“I knew I had never been on the property. I knew I had never heard of the church or any of the people involved in the lawsuit,” he said.

That’s when Pearson learned that a man who went to his church, Juan Crosby, had entered into a contract with another church to build their building without Pearson’s knowledge.

According to police reports, Crosby entered a contract with First St. Paul AME Church to construct their building. He also applied for two permits under the name of Pearson’s company without his permission.

“This gentleman went there with no credentials of mine or identification , no ID, no construction company credentials and was able to obtain a demolition permit in my company’s name,” Pearson said. “It’s clearly fraud, and I never thought it would reach this level.”

A judge has ordered Pearson and a group of sub-contractors to pay the church more than $25,000 in damages.

Pearson says he tried contacting Crosby, but found that he passed away in 2020.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Lawyers for the church declined Seiden’s request for a comment.

Pearson and his lawyers are appealing the judge’s decision and hoping to have the lawsuit dismissed as soon as possible.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lithonia, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Pearson, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
Lithonia, GA
Crime & Safety
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Ame#Atlanta Police#Law Enforcement#Channel 2 S#Wsb Tv News
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Police: These three people may have witnessed a mother shot dead in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are looking for three people they said may have seen a young mother get shot and killed in East Point last week. Tanasia Conwell was gunned down in front of her children at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue Friday evening around 6 p.m. Police said Monday the 26-year-old mother of three children — ages three, five, and seven — was taken to the hospital where she later died.
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old who disappeared Friday

Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. According to the Dekalb Police Department, Demariya Boston was last seen Friday in Lithonia. Demariya is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black...
Motorious

Georgia Street Takeover Participants Attack A Cop

These little events need to be shut down for good…. We’ve made it no secret we’re not fans of street takeovers, or as some call them “sideshows.” They’re dangerous and illegal, but they also give car enthusiasts a bad name. Too many journalists and casual observers assume the people who thrash the cars as they do smokey donuts in a taken-over intersection are gearheads, but they’re far from it. Then there’s the fact these events draw in plenty of criminal activity, like the group which attacked a cop in Roswell, Georgia on the night of April 17 for just doing her job.
WXIA 11 Alive

In now-viral video, teen pulls gun on man during BeltLine altercation

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a teenager pulled out a gun during an altercation on the BeltLine Friday. A now-viral video of the incident shows the dispute near the Telephone Factory Lofts. Ralph Mitchell said he was there when the scary encounter unfolded. "It was a beautiful day...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
139K+
Followers
101K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy