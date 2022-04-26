Applications being accepted for Clinton County Fair Queen

PPL Electric Utilities employees from the Susquehanna region unveiled and dedicated a Trex bench, donated to the Clinton County Historical Society, at the Castanea Train Station recently. The bench was obtained by the PPL Electric crew in McElhattan from a Trex recycling program in which they collected more than 500 pounds of plastic through collection centers at local Weis Markets. The bench was placed at the trailhead of the Bald Eagle Valley rail trail so that hikers, bikers and runners can use the bench before or after using the trail. PPL Electric Utilities Facilities Technician Melinda Confair led the effort and hopes to encourage others to give back to their communities. Trex, a company that makes outdoor furniture and decking from recycled materials, created the bench and sent it to PPL Electric as part of the recycling program. Pictured here, from left, are Clinton County Community Planner Matt Croak, IBEW President Frank Graboski, PPL Electric employees Eric Beaver, Lynn Bechdel, Eric Jacobs, Logan Shady, Shawn Cappellano-Sarver, and Clinton County Historical Society First Vice President Jim Berkebile. Seated, from left, PPL Electric employee Melinda Confair and Clinton County Historical Society President Bonnie Hannis.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO