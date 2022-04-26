ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Applications being accepted for Clinton County Fair Queen

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMACKEYVILLE — Stepping out of your comfort zone always takes a little bit more, doesn’t it? The Clinton County Fair Queen Board are inviting local girls to take the leap, to step out, to shine in the annual Clinton County Fair Queen contest!. “Your unique and amazing...

Lockhaven Express

PPL donates bench to Clinton County Historical Society

PPL Electric Utilities employees from the Susquehanna region unveiled and dedicated a Trex bench, donated to the Clinton County Historical Society, at the Castanea Train Station recently. The bench was obtained by the PPL Electric crew in McElhattan from a Trex recycling program in which they collected more than 500 pounds of plastic through collection centers at local Weis Markets. The bench was placed at the trailhead of the Bald Eagle Valley rail trail so that hikers, bikers and runners can use the bench before or after using the trail. PPL Electric Utilities Facilities Technician Melinda Confair led the effort and hopes to encourage others to give back to their communities. Trex, a company that makes outdoor furniture and decking from recycled materials, created the bench and sent it to PPL Electric as part of the recycling program. Pictured here, from left, are Clinton County Community Planner Matt Croak, IBEW President Frank Graboski, PPL Electric employees Eric Beaver, Lynn Bechdel, Eric Jacobs, Logan Shady, Shawn Cappellano-Sarver, and Clinton County Historical Society First Vice President Jim Berkebile. Seated, from left, PPL Electric employee Melinda Confair and Clinton County Historical Society President Bonnie Hannis.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

“I always thought the idea of education was to learn to think for yourself.”. — Robin Williams as teacher John Keating in the film “Dead Poets Society.”. Deem — deem means “to come to think or judge,” “to consider,” or “to have an opinion.”
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Local Briefs

LOCK HAVEN — April 22 was Earth Day! Until the end of April, the Ross Library will be handing out kits to make seed bombs! The kits will be free and available at the main desk. Each one contains instructions, a packet of seeds, and the materials to make the seed bomb. Take them home, assemble them, throw them, and let the flowers grow!
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Animal park in Wayne County gearing up for 2022 season

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — If you’re “born to be wild” this weekend, an animal park near Lake Ariel is gearing up to welcome guests for the new 2022 season. As the weather warms up, many area attractions are making preparations to open for the season. That...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

Renovo Fire Department pays tribute to a quartet of volunteers

RENOVO — The Renovo Fire Department recently celebrated four of its finest. On Sunday, Chief No. 29 Jim Risley, 76th Legislative District State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz and Renovo Mayor Gene Bruno were all on hand to honor and thank the lifetime of dedication from Tom Campbell, Tommy Campbell, Dave Watt and Wayne Short.
RENOVO, PA
Lockhaven Express

Bellefonte businesses welcome the spring season with Fling in the ‘Fonte

BELLEFONTE — The Fling in the ‘Fonte is coming!. On April 30, 2022, Downtown Bellefonte businesses are joining forces to host Fling in the ‘Fonte. To welcome the warm weather, Bellefonte businesses have organized a spring day of shopping and fun in the community. Whether you’re experiencing Bellefonte for the first time as a visitor; or you’re a long time resident, there will be numerous opportunities to support Bellefonte’s small business community. Check out all of the entertainment, activities, and promotions that will be going on downtown the last Saturday in April. Remember that parking is free downtown after 12 p.m. on Saturdays!
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lockhaven Express

COVID-19 testing moves in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE — Centre County’s COVID-19 testing center is on the move once again. During Tuesday’s Centre County Board of Commissioners’ meeting, it was announced that the testing site will move into the old Subway building in downtown Bellefonte. Centre County administrator Margaret Gray provided the update.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Kids win bikes at Wayne Township Egg Hunt

McELHATTAN — The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Recreation Board of Wayne Township was held on April 16 at the Wayne Township Nature Park. The weather held out and each child had the opportunity to meet with the Easter Bunny and receive a goodie bag which contained a McDonald’s coupon donated by Thom Rippon and his local eatery team.
MCELHATTAN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Salladasburg Elementary bus driver donates can tabs to project

Bus driver, Sharon Altemier, donated 14 five-gallon buckets filled with can tabs to the Salladasburg Elementary School. Students at Salladasburg are making a great effort in collecting can tabs, which will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Salladasburg is still collecting can tabs from beverage, soup, dessert, pet food, or any other can. The color does not matter. The funds earned through recycling the tabs will assist Geisinger Ronald McDonald house and provide families a place to stay.
SALLADASBURG, PA
Lockhaven Express

Thank you, anonymous CMHS student

There are many days teachers feel unappreciated, worn out and left questioning if they are making a difference. I was having one of those days a short time ago, but it quickly changed when I came in from bus duty to find an envelope left on my podium. The letter...
EDUCATION

