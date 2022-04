When a homeless dog named Duke came onto a military base in Kosovo last year, looking for food, he had no idea he was also walking into a new life. Sergeant Kelsey was a member of the U.S. Army unit stationed at the base, and it didn't take long for him to grow fond of the pup. Duke started visiting every day, and would soak up attention from Kelsey and his fellow troops, who felt less homesick when they had a dog to shower with attention.

