Timbers North FC 2013 Boys Yellow: The Timbers are off to a 3-1 start this spring. In their first game on Saturday the Timbers beat the Spokane Sounders B2013 South Dix 7-1. Timbers goals were scored by: Crew Kuhlamnn (2), Maddex Arana (2), Aiden Mojzis (1) and Sullivan O'Dowd (2). In their second game, the Timbers beat the Spokane Sounders B2013/2014 Valley Mostek 8-1. Timbers goals were scored by Nolan Bode (2), Aiden Mojzis (2), Crew Kuhlamnn (1), Sterling Tate (1), Vance Corbeill (1) and Carter Mitchell (1).

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO