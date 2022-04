In a seismic year, female artists take centre stage, while a timid institutional response leaves Ukraine to valiantly fend for itself. It’s the most momentous biennale in living memory. I have never seen anything like it. This has nothing to do with the war, of which more later, though the Russian pavilion is closed and the borscht-coloured super-yachts all duly banished. Nor is it to do with the year-long delay caused by a pandemic that has no visible reflection whatsoever in the many thousands of works of art; nor is it even to do with the art itself.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO