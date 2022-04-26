Lakewood, Northridge select new football coaches; Johnstown fills volleyball slot

Three Licking County schools recently filled coaching voids in advance of the 2022 fall season.

Lakewood announced the promotion of John Poulnott to head football coach. Poulnott, who has been the Lancers' offensive coordinator since 2019, replaces Jason Lee.

Poulnott, a physical education teacher at Lakewood, has 23 years of coaching experience, including a stint as head coach at East Wake High School in Wendell, North Carolina, from 2010-16.

"My job as the new head football coach at Lakewood will be to build our program around the courageous players already working to establish a culture around the core values that will guide our program forward," Poulnott said in a press release.

Northridge recently announced it has hired Tod King as its head football coach. King, an assistant at Granville with more than 30 years of experience, replaces Jay Campbell, who is now the head coach at Mount Vernon.

“The game continues to provide mental toughness, physical strength and courage beyond belief," King said in a post on the football program's Facebook page. "However it still molds and shapes young people into confident and game-tested athletes ready to become productive citizens.”

Johnstown has named Brian Votaw head volleyball coach. Votaw is replacing Erin Reilly, who led the Johnnies to three Division III district titles, including last fall.

Votaw, who is an accomplished coach in the club circuit, has experience as a head coach at Gilead Christian, Highland, Mansfield Madison and Bluefield College.

"I'm so excited to be the head coach of the Johnstown Johnnies volleyball team to continue the winning tradition that has been established the last few years," Votaw said in a press release. "Johnstown has some of the best, well-rounded athletes in the state, and I am excited to be able to continue to work with them."