ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Lakewood, Northridge select new football coaches; Johnstown fills volleyball slot

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MLCQ_0fKCW62l00

Three Licking County schools recently filled coaching voids in advance of the 2022 fall season.

Lakewood announced the promotion of John Poulnott to head football coach. Poulnott, who has been the Lancers' offensive coordinator since 2019, replaces Jason Lee.

Poulnott, a physical education teacher at Lakewood, has 23 years of coaching experience, including a stint as head coach at East Wake High School in Wendell, North Carolina, from 2010-16.

"My job as the new head football coach at Lakewood will be to build our program around the courageous players already working to establish a culture around the core values that will guide our program forward," Poulnott said in a press release.

Northridge recently announced it has hired Tod King as its head football coach. King, an assistant at Granville with more than 30 years of experience, replaces Jay Campbell, who is now the head coach at Mount Vernon.

“The game continues to provide mental toughness, physical strength and courage beyond belief," King said in a post on the football program's Facebook page. "However it still molds and shapes young people into confident and game-tested athletes ready to become productive citizens.”

Johnstown has named Brian Votaw head volleyball coach. Votaw is replacing Erin Reilly, who led the Johnnies to three Division III district titles, including last fall.

Votaw, who is an accomplished coach in the club circuit, has experience as a head coach at Gilead Christian, Highland, Mansfield Madison and Bluefield College.

"I'm so excited to be the head coach of the Johnstown Johnnies volleyball team to continue the winning tradition that has been established the last few years," Votaw said in a press release. "Johnstown has some of the best, well-rounded athletes in the state, and I am excited to be able to continue to work with them."

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Johnstown, OH
Sports
County
Licking County, OH
Lakewood, OH
Sports
Licking County, OH
Sports
City
Granville, OH
State
North Carolina State
City
Johnstown, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Ohio State DL announces transfer to G5 program

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cormontae Hamilton will be continuing his college football career much closer to home. Monday, Hamilton announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Memphis, playing in front of his hometown fans. He hit the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Buckeyes. He was a former 3-star member of the 2019 recruiting class.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Former Ohio State 2021 Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring

In today’s college football landscape featuring the NIL and transfer portal, no program is safe. Not even the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ryan Day has lost yet another player to the transfer portal. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Buckeyes defensive back Andre Turrentine is leaving the school and seeking out a new opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Safety Bryson Shaw Announces Major Transfer

Three weeks ago, Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw entered the transfer portal. On Sunday, he officially announced his new destination. Shaw will transfer to USC, his father Bryn revealed this afternoon. With the Trojans, he’ll reunite with former Ohio State defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. Per Fan Nation’s Buckeyes Now,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northridge#Volleyball#Coaching#Lancers#East Wake High School#Division
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Dual-sport Michigan player takes it to Ohio State — again

Beating Ohio State once in football is cool, but you know what else is cool? Beating the Buckeyes a few more times — you know, for good measure. Michigan baseball is looking to complete a three-game series sweep against arch-rival OSU, and one Wolverine has had a chance to be a part of both the football and baseball rivalry. Joey Velazquez is a linebacker on the gridiron (but mostly got his run on special teams this past season), but he’s also a bench player on the diamond. As the maize and blue found themselves tied in the seventh inning, Velazquez came up to bat and drove in the leading run.
OHIO STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks Catholic v. Kutztown softball 04.26.22

Berks Catholic scores early, Hayward shuts down the Kutztown bats in win. Berks Catholic welcoming Kutztown to softball field on Tuesday. The Saints improving upon their mark with a, 4-1.
KUTZTOWN, PA
Beaver County Times

Times Top 10 Baseball & Softball teams in the Beaver Valley: Week of April 25

Each week the Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 baseball and softball teams in our coverage area. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. (Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.) Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
Norwalk Reflector

Four teams ranked in state coaches poll

COLUMBUS — Ahead of five head-to-head meetings between them, the top three teams in the Firelands Conference baseball standings appeared in the fourth weekly Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association state poll, released on Monday. In Division IV, Plymouth (10-3) debuted in the poll for the first time this...
NORWALK, OH
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse shines on senior night with 16-4 win against Carlisle

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Cumberland Valley boys lacrosse team waited for Senior Night to bring its best performance of the season in a very important spot. The Eagles dominated both sides of the ball, showing off precision passing, balanced scoring and tenacious defense to post a 16-4 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over Carlisle Tuesday night at Bobby Rahal Toyota Field.
Sentinel

Mifflin County nips State College in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Moon Area hires former Bishop Canevin coach Gino Palmosina as boys' basketball head coach

Moon Area High School has found its next head boys’ basketball coach. At a school board meeting on Monday night, Moon Area announced that it had hired Gino Palmosina to lead the Class 5A Tigers’ boys’ basketball program. Palmosina joins the Tigers after spending the past four seasons as the head coach at Class 1A Bishop Canevin. This past season, the 29-year-old led the Crusaders to WPIAL and PIAA titles.
MOON, PA
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy