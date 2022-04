Stock markets mostly fell Tuesday as investors worried about the impact of the Covid outbreak in China and rising interest rates in the United States. "Oil prices have rebounded modestly after yesterday’s sharp sell-off as investors look to balance how much of an effect a sharp slowdown in demand from China will have when set against the resilience of demand elsewhere, in relation to global inventories," said CMC Markets' Hewson.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO