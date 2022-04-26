ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Homicide victim identified

Minot Daily News
 1 day ago

Minot police have identified the victim of a homicide in Minot on Friday as Alexander R....

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Wisconsin surgeon who vanished on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff's office says

The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said. Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was reported missing on March 30, the Iron County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday in a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police confirm deaths of 5 in Minnesota were murder-suicide

A man killed his aunt and uncle, two young cousins and their dog before killing himself at their Minnesota home, police said Thursday.Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said at a news conference that Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, killed his relatives in their beds sometime Tuesday night, then shot himself as police knocked on the door around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officers went to check on Cole-Skogstand late Wednesday morning at his home in Hermantown after a family member received a message from him saying he intended to harm himself and other family members, Tusken said. Hermantown police then asked Tusken's department...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police arrest juvenile suspect in death of 10-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 10-year-old girl in western Wisconsin arrested a juvenile suspect known to the victim, they announced Tuesday evening.The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday morning near a walking trail in Chippewa Falls. Police said her death was a homicide. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm during a brief news conference declined to provide the age or sex of the suspect, whether the suspect was related to the girl or where the arrest occurred. He said there was no longer any danger to the public. “While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Suspect Sought In Aggravated Assault Shooting: Newark PD

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a person of interest in a Newark aggravated assault shooting. Officers found two shell casings in a grass field and a 2017 Honda Accord with a bullet hole in the front passenger door as they responded to the shooting report in the 100 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard just after 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Nephew accused of killing aunt uncle and cousins in senseless mass murder

A Minnesota man shot dead his aunt and uncle and their two young daughters before turning the gun on himself in a shocking crime that has left the city of Duluth in mourning.Brandon Taylor Cole-Skogstad, 29, wrote on Facebook shortly before the massacre that he made the “absolutely horrid choice” to kill his family after battling severe mental health issues for years.Police in Duluth said Cole-Skogstad killed Sean and Riana Barry, and their daughters Shiway, 12, and 9-year-old Sadie as they slept on Tuesday night.He then killed the pet dog, before shooting himself as police arrived at the family home...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 34, Killed In Crash On Highway 160 In Sacramento River Delta

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the 34-year-old woman who died in the crash as Stacey Lauren Kellerman. Original Story: A crash involving a pickup truck in the Sacramento River Delta left a passenger dead early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 160 a little after 2:30 a.m., north of Poverty Road. Officers spoke with the driver, who reported that he was driving on SR-160 when he saw an animal in his path – causing him to steer his truck off the roadway and down the embankment. The crash left a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup stuck. She suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the driver was uninjured. CHP says the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash. The name of the woman killed has not been released.  
103.7 THE LOON

(WATCH) Video Shows Minnesota Deputy Justified In Shooting Woman

In the early morning hours of March 13th, a deputy from Mahnomen County was attempting a traffic stop. The car failed to pull over and a chase was underway. According to FOX News after the deputy exercised the PIT maneuver the deputy took several passengers from the car and put them into custody. As the video shows Deputy Czemy, of the Dakota County Sheriff's Department, was in the process of handcuffing one of the women from the car when another woman from the car, Deanne Basswood, 20, pulled out a gun and pointed it at Czemy.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy