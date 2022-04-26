Homicide victim identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the 34-year-old woman who died in the crash as Stacey Lauren Kellerman. Original Story: A crash involving a pickup truck in the Sacramento River Delta left a passenger dead early Sunday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on Highway 160 a little after 2:30 a.m., north of Poverty Road. Officers spoke with the driver, who reported that he was driving on SR-160 when he saw an animal in his path – causing him to steer his truck off the roadway and down the embankment. The crash left a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the pickup stuck. She suffered fatal injuries in the crash, CHP says, while the driver was uninjured. CHP says the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash. The name of the woman killed has not been released.

