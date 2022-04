Instagram is testing a feature that would let users pin posts to their profile grid, according to TechCrunch. The feature, which is currently live only for some as part of the test, allows users to highlight specific posts at the top of their profile grid. Similar to pinned tweets on Twitter or pinned videos on TikTok, highlighting individual Instagram posts at the top of a profile would allow creators to draw attention to content without asking followers to scroll down through past posts to look for it.

INTERNET ・ 23 HOURS AGO