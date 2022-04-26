ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Alex Caruso In Concussion Protocol, Questionable For Game 5

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Caruso is questionable for Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bulls Announce Injury Diagnosis For Alex Caruso

After suffering an inadvertent hit to the face in the first half of Game 4, the Chicago Bulls announced Monday that guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol. The team tweeted the update via their official handle. “Alex Caruso is currently in the concussion protocol, per Coach...
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Jevon Carter
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso’s status for Bulls’ must-win Game 5 vs Bucks in serious doubt after concussion scare

The Chicago Bulls arrived at the United Center with their NBA Playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks tied at a game apiece. The Bulls had a chance to seize control of the series with Bucks forward Khris Middleton sidelined, though that hasn’t been the case, as Milwaukee has been the one in control, heading back home with a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead. If that wasn’t discouraging enough, the Bulls are dealing with a key injury of their own, as guard Alex Caruso was forced to exit the Game 4 loss after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter. Caruso, who is in the league’s concussion protocol, could now be in serious doubt of suiting up in Game 5 vs. the Bucks. Jamal Collier of ESPN has the latest.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Bulls hit with tough Alex Caruso setback in Game 4 vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls are doing everything possible to stay within reach of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs. As of now, the team is down 1-2 to Milwaukee and time is running out in Game 4. Unfortunately for Chicago, Alex Caruso fell to injury and it’s not looking good for the stand-out shooting guard.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso out Game 5 vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls' path to becoming the 14th team in NBA history to overcome a 3-1 playoff series deficit just grew thornier. Zach LaVine (health and safety protocols) and Alex Caruso (concussion) are both officially out for Wednesday's win-or-go-home Game 5 against the Bucks in Milwaukee, the Bulls announced via the injury report.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy