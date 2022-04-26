Alex Caruso In Concussion Protocol, Questionable For Game 5

The Chicago Bulls arrived at the United Center with their NBA Playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks tied at a game apiece. The Bulls had a chance to seize control of the series with Bucks forward Khris Middleton sidelined, though that hasn’t been the case, as Milwaukee has been the one in control, heading back home with a commanding 3-games-to-1 lead. If that wasn’t discouraging enough, the Bulls are dealing with a key injury of their own, as guard Alex Caruso was forced to exit the Game 4 loss after taking an elbow to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter. Caruso, who is in the league’s concussion protocol, could now be in serious doubt of suiting up in Game 5 vs. the Bucks. Jamal Collier of ESPN has the latest.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO