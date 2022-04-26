ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Early voting continues in Athens County

By Bret Bevens Messenger Staff Journalist
 1 day ago

As early voting continues this week, many Athens County residents have already early voted either in-person or have requested ballots by mail.

According to Tony Brooks, II, the deputy director of the Athens County Board of Elections, Democrats have requested 327 ballots by mail and of those, 103 have been returned.

He told The Athens Messenger on Monday that as of the end of business day on Friday, the office had received 154 ballots from Democratic voters. Eight hand-carried ballots were issued directly to the voter from the elections board staff. Of those, one has been returned. Nursing home ballots sent out on the Democratic side number 48 with none returned as of April 22. There were only two military overseas ballots requested and none returned as of yet.

On the GOP side, 281 mail-out ballots were requested and 71 have been returned. The number of Republicans voting in person tallied 38, with three hand-carried ballots issued and none yet returned. The number of nursing home ballots sent out was 30, with none returned and there were no military overseas Republican ballots requested.

Countywide, there were eight issue-only mail-out ballots and, one has been returned. Four people have voted in person. There have been four issue-only ballots sent to residents of nursing homes and none have been returned.

Overall total numbers, according to the Athens County Board of Elections, show that 898 absentee ballots have been requested. Democrats have requested 530, Republicans have requested 352 and non-party affiliated voters 16.

In the May 2018 primary election, in Athens County, Democrats requested 973 absentee ballots. Republicans requested 383 and non-affiliated voters 85.

Early voting continues in Athens this week.

Voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Friday, April 29; on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4p.m.; on Sunday, May 1, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.; and on Monday, May 2, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

