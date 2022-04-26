ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics Discuss Decision not to Avoid the Nets: 'I'm assuming a road to the championship is never easy'

By Bobby Krivitsky
Had the Celtics rested majority of their rotation players in their regular-season finale against the Grizzlies, it would have been hard for them to find people who believed this team doesn't back down from anybody.

Dodging a first-round matchup with the Nets would have flown in the face of the culture they've cultivated this season. It would have created room for doubt, something that in a pressure situation, like playing on the road, trying to fend off Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with their season on the line after Jayson Tatum's fouled out, could stand in the way of them meeting the moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1Qea_0fKCT2Y400

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After the series-clinching win, Ime Udoka said of Boston's decision not to avoid this first-round matchup against the Nets: "We're not scared of anybody, and we're not going to run from anybody. Let's play."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pHIo_0fKCT2Y400

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to that topic of conversation, Marcus Smart, who finished with 20 points, a game-high 11 assists, and five rebounds, stated: "We heard it. We all heard it. It's funny to us 'cause we don't duck or dodge nobody."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXSic_0fKCT2Y400

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

And when Jaylen Brown, who registered 22 points and eight rebounds, came to the podium, he said of not ducking the Nets: "It's important. Just to maintain who you are. We're not worried about anyone else; it's all about us. Trying to be the best team that we can possibly be...We feel confident, we feel strong against anybody, and we’re going to come to play every single game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEukO_0fKCT2Y400

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm assuming a road to the championship is never easy," expressed Jayson Tatum. "We took on that challenge, and we knew it was going to be tough. And I think that was good for us."

Tatum, who produced a team-high 29 points and dished out five assists, added that Durant and Irving being on the other side made the Celtics that much more locked in to what they had to do to be successful in this series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g42rI_0fKCT2Y400

Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts from the bench during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Boston, MA
The latest news and in-depth coverage of the Boston Celtics

 https://www.si.com/nba/celtics

