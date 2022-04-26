ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Efficient from field in Game 5 loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Clarkson produced 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reveals real reason he’s struggling with Jazz vs. Mavs … and it’s not Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Struggles again in blowout loss

Conley finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas. It's been an overall disastrous series for the veteran guard, who's scored six points or fewer in three of the last four games. Outside of a 21-point, six-assist, two-steal showing in Game 3, Conley has been nearly invisible on the offensive end. In Games 2, 4 and 5, Conley has scored only 10 total points on a combined 3-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-10 from three-point territory. With Donovan Mitchell appearing to tweak his hamstring late in Monday's loss, Conley may be counted on more than ever in Thursday's win-or-go-home Game 6 back in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Bojan Bogdanovic’s defense inspired the Jazz to a Game 4 win

Nervous energy has cloaked Utah Jazz fans at Vivint Arena. They have been worried about giving in and getting their hopes up — understandably so. But pretty early on in the Jazz’s Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks, the home crowd had no choice but to show their appreciation to the player on the court that was giving it everything he had.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lebanon-Express

APTOPIX Jazz Mavericks Basketball

Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 13 rebounds in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Utah Jazz 102-77 for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. After the first four games were decided by eight points or less, Game 5 was never really close. Game 6 is Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the lowest-scoring game for the Jazz since they lost by 50 in Dallas in 2018.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Reuters

Luka Doncic, Mavs demolish Jazz for 3-2 series edge

EditorsNote: updates 12th graf with Jazz’s lowest scoring first half. Luka Doncic scored 33 and grabbed 13 rebounds to ignite the host Dallas Mavericks to a 3-2 Western Conference first-round playoff series lead with a dominant 102-77 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The Mavericks, who never...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic delighted the crowd in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury. Frustrated the Utah Jazz as well. The young Dallas superstar had 33 points and 13 rebounds while also being thrown to the court on a hard foul that led to Hassan Whiteside’s ejection as the Mavericks routed the Jazz 102-77 on Monday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Lands Donovan Mitchell In Miami

A topic of conversation this NBA offseason will be whether or not the Utah Jazz decide to blow it up. This has been a thought for a while now by the front office could pull the trigger following the postseason. Of course, the decision is easier if Utah underachieved once again.
NBA
Utah Jazz provide update on Donovan Mitchell’s hamstring injury

There remains hope that Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be available to play in Game 6 of the team’s playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday as the Jazz face elimination. The Jazz announced Tuesday that the left hamstring injury Mitchell suffered on Monday night in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

By the Numbers: Jazz Game 5 Loss Was Historically Bad

While facing the media after his team’s 102-77 Game 5 beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder tried to put a positive spin on the game. “It’s not like we didn’t compete,” Snyder said. “We played to win.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Dončić pushes Mavericks past Jazz, Dallas goes up 3-2

Luka Dončić had 33 points and 13 rebounds in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury, and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Utah Jazz 102-77 on Monday night for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. Dončić made his series debut in Game 4...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

