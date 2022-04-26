Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Efficient from field in Game 5 loss

Conley finished with four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and five assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 102-77 loss to Dallas. It's been an overall disastrous series for the veteran guard, who's scored six points or fewer in three of the last four games. Outside of a 21-point, six-assist, two-steal showing in Game 3, Conley has been nearly invisible on the offensive end. In Games 2, 4 and 5, Conley has scored only 10 total points on a combined 3-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-10 from three-point territory. With Donovan Mitchell appearing to tweak his hamstring late in Monday's loss, Conley may be counted on more than ever in Thursday's win-or-go-home Game 6 back in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO