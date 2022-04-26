ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembina County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Pembina by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau from late morning to early evening today. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Friday morning through evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph both today and Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Black Hawk, Grundy, Tama by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Black Hawk; Grundy; Tama FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Grundy, Black Hawk, and Tama Counties. * WHEN...To 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may damage or kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVELY HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong southwest winds will combine with decreasing relative humidity values over portions of western and central New Mexico today to create critical fire weather conditions. In addition, isolated dry thunderstorms are possible. Fair to poor relative humidity recoveries tonight will precede very dry and windy conditions Thursday for all but the northwest plateau and north central mountains. A strong system moving east through the Central and Northern Rockies Friday will likely result in another round of critical fire weather conditions for all areas. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Thursday afternoon. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains today from 11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect both Thursday and Friday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph today and Thursday with stronger winds possible Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels from Friday morning through Friday evening. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect from noon today to 8 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Erie, Lorain, Ottawa, Stark, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Erie; Lorain; Ottawa; Stark; Summit FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Lorain, Stark, Erie, Ottawa and Summit Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS......Locations near and slightly inland from the lake may not see the freezing temperatures. However if winds decrease for a few hours near sunrise some frost will be possible.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292, AS WELL AS ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch for Thursday is no longer in effect. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels from Friday morning through Friday evening. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect below 7000 feet from noon today to 8 pm MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Central Cook, La Salle, Ford, Livingston and Iroquois Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Hardin; Marshall; Poweshiek FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Hardin, Marshall, and Poweshiek Counties. * WHEN...To 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost may damage sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them, and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Ganado, Kykotsmovi and Window Rock. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please notify field crews of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Greene; Washington; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker; Wetzel FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of southwest and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill or damage sensitive vegetation.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV

