Home runs galore as Reed City baseball team sweeps Pine River

Treyvor Conklin and the Reed City Coyotes had some hot bats on Monday. (John Raffel)

REED CITY – Reed City hit five home runs and defeated Pine River 12-1 and 11-3 in a nonleague baseball doubleheader on Monday.

Three of the home runs were in the first game.

Treyvor Conklin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs with a two-run homer, Max Hammond had a home run, and Isaiah Moore had a two-run homer. Noah Morgan went five innings on the mound and allowed one hit, one run and struck out eight.

In the second game, Reed City had 11 runs on 11 hits. Conklin had two hits with an RBI. Hammond hit another home run and had two RBIs. Allen had two hits, Canyon Reed had two hits and Howell had a bases-clearing double. Morgan had a solo home run.

Isaac Williams went three innings on the mound, giving up three runs and struck out six.

“Our bats were awake tonight,” Reed City coach Eric Grannis said. “In game two, we had 11 base hits and a lot of them were extra hits.”

Reed City plays at Tri County on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Reed City sweeps Pine River

REED CITY – Reed City survived Pine River in two nonleague softball games on Monday.

It was Reed City over Pine River 6-4 in the first game. Leading hitters with two hits each were Rylie Shafer with two RBIs, and Hayden Cutler and Myah Beard with one RBI apiece.

With one hit each were Kaylin Goodman with an RBI and Paityn Enos.

Winning pitcher was Isabell Guy, who went all seven innings and gave up four runs, and no earned runs, on five hits, struck out seven and walked two.

Defensively Reed City had seven errors.

Amanda Hill was the losing pitcher. She struck out six. Hill had a double and single. Madi Sparks had two hits.

It was Reed City over Pine River 8-4 in the second game.

Leading hitter with three hits, including a double, was Paityn Enos.

With two hits each were Goodman with an RBI and Shafer with a double and an RBI. With one hit each was Isabell Guy with an RBI, and Kayla Montague with an RBI.

Winning pitcher was Guy she went all seven innings gave up four runs, 0 earned runs, gave up one hit, struck out four, and walked three.

“The key for us tonight against a quality Pine River team was offensively we had 17 hits,” Reed City coach Roger Steig said. “it was also our pitching. Guy had 11 strikeouts and gave up no earned runs.”

Sadler Munby was the losing pitcher. She struck out 11. Hill had a triple for Pine River’s only hit.

“The first game was a good game,” Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. “In the second game we fell apart.”

Reed City’s overall record is 6-4 and 1-1 in the conference. The game is Thursday at Tri County.

Evart splits

Evart split with Ithaca on Monday, winning the first game 16-0 including 11 runs in the fifth inning. Addy Gray shut out the Yellowjackets in the first game and allowed only one hit. Skylar Baumgardner, Gray, Kylynn Thompson, Katelynn Duncan. Veronica Lofquist and Riley Brigham had RBIs in the fifth.

Ithaca won the second game 12-5. Kylynn Thompson was the losing pitcher. Gray and Thompson drove home runs