DALLAS — A group of Department of Sanitation Services workers is catching some positive attention for bringing a bit of cheer and excitement to a young Dallas resident. Video captured on the Ring camera of a family in Oak Cliff shows the sanitation crew taking a break from their regular route. They paid a special visit to a little boy who often stands outside his home on trash collection day, each week, to send a friendly wave to the crew.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO