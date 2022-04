Prices of fish and chips are going up and a third of friers could be forced to close within six months due to oil shortages, industry experts have warned.The UK sources most of its sunflower oil from Ukraine, but exports have been disrupted by supply-chain issues caused by Russia’s invasion of the country.The shortage has caused prices of cooking oil to rocket, with fish and chip shops having to pay more than double what they were months ago.Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, predicts that around 3,000 of the estimated 10,500 fish and chip shops in...

