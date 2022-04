The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 in their series opener at Chase Field thanks to the performance of Walker Buehler and some timely hits. The right-hander was coming off a disappointing performance where he went five innings and allowed three runs with just two strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves. But this time out, Buehler picked up his first win of the season by pitching a complete-game shutout while striking out 10 batters, walking none and allowing three hits.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO