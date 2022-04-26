ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna, Ana De Armas, & More Stars Who’ve Portrayed Marilyn Monroe

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450BtN_0fKCKqyk00
Image Credit: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most beloved, iconic, and mythologized stars of the 21st century. From getting her start in All About Eve to stealing the show in Gentleman Prefer Blondes to having a somber, yet mystifying swan song in The Misfits, Marilyn lives on in our collective consciousness with indelible sparkle.

Because of our cultural obsession with the star, numerous TV shows, movies, made-for-tv movies, and more have been created in her honor. Here we breakdown some of the various actresses who have portrayed the icon, from Susan Griffiths to Michelle Williams to now Ana de Armas, and more.

Tracey Gold, Catherine Hicks

Tracey Gold was known for her role on the popular 1980s sitcom Growing Pains, but before she made her mark there, she played a young Norma Jean in the TV movie Marilyn: The Untold Story. She was accompanied by actress Catherine Hicks who played the grown up Marilyn for the 1980 biopic.

Madonna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RR7AM_0fKCKqyk00
Madonna in ‘Material Girl’ (Courtesy of Vevo).

Marilyn’s utterly iconic “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” number in the 1953 musical film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was perfectly impersonated by Madonna‘s 1984 music video for “Material Girl.” The video took all its cues from the original routine, with Madonna decked out in the same pink gown and matching pink gloves, running through a similarly choreographed dance with men in tailored suits tending to the queen of pop. Although Madonna was only giving an homage to the famous actress, she did an epic job while doing so!

Paula Lane

Paula Lane starred in the 1989 flick Goodnight, Sweet Marilyn, which was a follow-up film to 1976’s Goodnight, Norma Jean. The movie was directed by Larry Buchanan and also starred Misty Rowe, who portrayed before-she-was-famous Norma Jean in the 1976 movie.

Susan Griffiths

Actress Susan Griffiths starred in the 1991 TV movie Marilyn & Me, but her portrayal of the famous icon went far beyond that one project. Per the Daily Mail, Susan made over $4 million from the numerous occasions where she impersonated Marilyn, also acting in Quantum Leap (1994), Timecop (1994), Pulp Fiction (1997), Dark Skies (1997), and more.

“People always told me I looked like Marilyn,” Susan told the Los Angeles Times in an early ’90s interview. “At first it took a lot of practice to get Marilyn’s mannerisms right, especially her breathy voice, which was the hardest. I spent hours poring over her movies and practicing. Now everything is just second nature.” In addition to films, the actress has also appeared as Marilyn in several ads, on magazine covers, and more.

Mira Sorvino, Ashley Judd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6AkW_0fKCKqyk00
Mira Sorvino (Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Princess of the ’90s Mira Sorvino portrayed Marilyn in Norma Jean & Marilyn (1996), a made-for-TV biographical film. Based on the 1989 book Norma Jean: My Secret Life With Marilyn Monroe, Mira was also joined by actress Ashley Judd who played Marilyn’s younger self, Norma Jean. The TV movie was nominated for five Emmys, including two for both lead actresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DSuvT_0fKCKqyk00
Ashley Judd (Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Barbara Niven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vT180_0fKCKqyk00
Barbara Niven ( Hbo/Original Film/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Barbara Niven played the screen goddess in 1998’s Rat Pack, an HBO made-for-tv movie. Barbara portrayed Marilyn within the “Rat Pack” scene of the ’50s and ’60s, joined by Ray Liotta as Frank Sinatra, Joe Mantegna as Dean Martin, Don Cheadle as Sammy David Jr., and Angus Macfayden as Peter Lawford. Sinatra introduces Marilyn to John F. Kennedy in the movie — a mystified and storied match in history — and the story shows the actress seeing the politician behind the back of her then-husband, baseball star Joe DiMaggio.

Uma Thurman, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34hJ8p_0fKCKqyk00
Uma Thurman (Dreamworks Tv/Storyline Entertainment/Ums/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Three actresses, Uma Thurman, Katharine McPhee, and Megan Hilty, each took their turn as the legendary star in 2012’s TV series Smash. The show, which lasted for two seasons, was about the staging of the fictional Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Obf_0fKCKqyk00
Katherine McPhee (Dreamworks Tv/Storyline Entertainment/Ums/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Michelle Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxxo0_0fKCKqyk00
Michelle Williams (Bbc Films/Kobal/Shutterstock).

Michelle Williams mastered the breathy, ethereal Marilyn in the 2011 film My Week With Marilyn which told the story of a very special week in time when Marilyn was making the 1957 movie The Prince and the Showgirl. The story also featured Eddie Redmayne as the naïve but ambitious Colin Clarke, who worked as a production assistant on the Laurence Olivier-produced picture. Clarke was tasked to assist Marilyn on the London production while her husband at the time, playwright Arthur Miller, was back in the states. The two inevitably shared an intimate relationship.

Both Michelle and Kenneth Branagh (who played Olivier) received Academy Awards nominations for their roles and the film was critically acclaimed, also grossing $35 million worldwide.

Ana de Armas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ReYKX_0fKCKqyk00
Ana de Armas (MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock_).

Ana de Armas is the latest actress set to take on the role of Marilyn in the adaptation of author Joyce Carol Oats‘ 2000 historical novel Blonde, which chronicles the imagined inner life of the epic star. Ana recently told the Sunday Times about the “hard” work it took to step into the late actresses’ shoes for the role, working to perfect her signature breathy voice.

“I tried!” the Knives Out actress told the outlet. “It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practicing, and some ADR sessions. It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino’s Girlfriends: From Diane Keaton To Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is a Hollywood acting legend whose resume is a long list of iconic roles. First bursting on the scene playing a heroin addict in 1971’s Panic in Needle Park, the 81-year-old Harlem native became a household name a year later with his turn as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and Heat are just a few of the huge hits that followed. He would go on to become the rare performer who achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Academy Award, two Tony awards and two Emmys. More recently, Al lent his talents to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and House of Gucci.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paulina Gretzky Changes Into Plunging Silk Cowl Neck Dress For Wedding Reception: Photos

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially married. The couple tied the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee on April 24 and Paulina looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of different gowns. One of our favorite dresses was her custom Vera Wang silk dress for the reception, which you can see in the second slide from a slideshow posted by a wedding guest.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Reveals How She Supports Son Noah, 9, Amidst Bullying For Wearing Dresses

When Megan Fox, 35, was asked in a new interview with U.K. Glamour about her eldest son Noah Green, 9, wearing dresses, she was moved to tears. “I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” she told the outlet, explaining how she taught her children (her other two sons are Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5) that “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.”
RELATIONSHIPS
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katharine Mcphee
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Peter Lawford
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Madonna
Person
Megan Hilty
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Mira Sorvino
Person
Ray Liotta
Person
Catherine Hicks
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ashley Judd
E! News

New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Confirms Longtime "Family Secret"

Watch: Remembering Marilyn Monroe 58 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Marilyn Monroe's storied life continues to be a source of fascination. Yet another documentary about the Some Like It Hot actress is set for release, and this project claims to resolve a mystery that even Marilyn sought answers to: the identity of her biological father. Born Norma Jeane Baker, the star grew up in and out of foster homes as her mother struggled to make ends meet.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Film Review: New Doc Tells a Story We Already Know

The brief, brilliant career of Marilyn Monroe has haunted Hollywood for more than 50 years, her life and work and untimely death the subject of endless litigation and debate. A new Netflix documentary, “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes,” dives back into the lurid lore surrounding Monroe, tapping into all too familiar themes of trauma and addiction before landing right back where it began.
MOVIES
extratv

'Seinfeld,' 'Sopranos' Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95

Veteran actress Rae Allen, who was in the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees," died Wednesday at 95. Allen's rep confirmed to THR that she died in her sleep. In a statement, he said, “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#British Royal Family
NME

Jennifer Grey says her relationship with Matthew Broderick inspired Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself’

Jennifer Grey has revealed that her relationship with Matthew Broderick in the late ’80s was the inspiration behind Madonna‘s ‘Express Yourself’. Grey and Broderick started dating in 1986 after meeting on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Grey then bagged the role of Baby in Dirty Dancing, catapulting her to new heights of stardom in Hollywood. She and Broderick were engaged to be married, but after about four years together the pair split up and Grey started dating Johnny Depp.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Jake Gyllenhaal Opens Up About Relationship With Heath Ledger While Filming Brokeback Mountain

Heath Ledger was an extraordinary actor whose film career was taking off to new heights. You may remember Heath Ledger initially for films like A Knight’s Tale and 10 Things I Hate About You. Just when he was getting award recognition for The Dark Knight and Brokeback Mountain, he passed away at the age of 28. Ledger’s co-star from Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal, opened up about what his relationship was like with his co-star while filming the Academy Award-nominated movie.
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe’ Be on Netflix? How to Watch Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe Documentary

Nearly 60 years after Marilyn Monroe‘s shocking death, the story is still capturing public attention. Now, a new Netflix documentary—The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, which began streaming on Netflix today—takes a closer look at the circumstances surrounding Monroe’s death, and the possible cover-up that surrounded it.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Liza Minnelli all smiles at dinner after being ‘sabotaged’ at Oscars 2022

Looks like Liza Minnelli heeded her own advice and put down her knitting. The “Cabaret” star was photographed smiling broadly at dinner with Michael Feinstein and another legend, Joan Collins, Wednesday after her worrisome appearance at the 2022 Oscars. “Had a lovely time last night with these two ladies,” the pianist, 65, wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of the trio sitting together at a restaurant. The snap comes after Feinstein, a longtime pal of Minnelli, claimed the 76-year-old EGOT winner had been “sabotaged” at the March 27 awards show by being “forced” to use a wheelchair, which prompted concerns about her...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy