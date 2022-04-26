ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedan, KS

Dog At Large Complaints Leads to Warning

By Connor Harbit
kggfradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sedan Police Department is taking to Facebook to remind citizens to keep their dogs secured....

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Abandoned Mama Dog Leads Rescuers to Save Her 10 puppies

10 puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned house in Wythe County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Construction workers in the area noticed that the pregnant black lab mix had been hanging around the Klockner Plant for several weeks and reported it to animal control. Sadly, the mother moved her newborn pups to a different location before help arrived. Workers decided to stay put and watch over her to ensure her safety until they could figure out a better plan.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedan, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
K945

Don’t Touch These Worms They Can Hurt You and Your Pets

Last year I discovered Hammerhead flatworms. I had never heard of these worms until I started seeing them pop up all over my newsfeed. The "invasive species" of worms are popping up all over Louisiana due to the recent rain. The bad part is that it is going to get worse and we just started seeing them. These worms aren't little by any means, they can get up to a foot long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog was in a car with his owners when he did the most terrifying thing

Imagine going on a road trip with your dog, it’s been eight hours–the journey has been going amazingly well. Everything’s hunky-dory. And then all of a sudden, your dog jumps out of the moving vehicle at 60mph on a motorway. Uh oh, trouble. That’s what happened to an unnamed couple who owns Jojo–the German shepherd who jumped out of the car window eight hours into the road trip.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy