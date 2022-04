Ronda Rousey has been back with the WWE on a consistent basis since January, winning this year's Women's Royal Rumble and feuding with Charlotte Flair over the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey was positioned as a heel leading up to her WrestleMania 35 main event against both Flair and Becky Lynch and, given the comments she made about wrestling fans during her hiatus, she assumed she would be brought back as a heel. She explained as much during an appearance on the latest Wives of Wrestling podcast.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO