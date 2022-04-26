Chris Krok Show: Elon Did It!

Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
Gene Simmons of Kiss and several other musicians are beginning to react to the news of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, questioning Musk’s desire for more “free speech” and how it may impact the spread of more hate and misinformation. “Fantastic news, at...
The National Urban League pressed Twitter's board of directors to consult with the civil rights community before making a decision on Elon Musk's bid for the company. Musk has outlined a vision for transforming Twitter, with few restrictions around free speech. Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, said...
Sharing his thoughts on how to improve Twitter after becoming a shareholder, Elon Musk has…
The post Elon Musk Says Everyone Who Signs Up for Paid Twitter Service Should Get a Blue Checkmark appeared first on Outsider.
Co-host of “Outnumbered” and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share her thoughts on the hysteria by some Democrats and members of the mainstream media over Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter. “They don’t they don’t fear Twitter becoming...
In a surprise to no one, Kimmel devoted much of his opening monologue on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to roasting Marjorie Taylor Greene after the far-right congresswoman testified last week in a Georgia court about her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kimmel — who was...
I’m probably out of step with many of you. Everywhere I turn, folks are discussing Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. I certainly get it. After all, it was Monday’s biggest domestic story. The sale sparked fears that the petulant billionaire will turn one of the world’s leading...
(Reuters) -Twitter Inc on Monday agreed to accept a $44 billion takeover bid from Elon Musk, giving the world's richest person control of the social media company once the deal closes. Here's a chronology of developments, including some tweets from Musk, that shed some light on his views of the...
Twitter has accepted Elon Musk's offer to purchase the company, and users are already buzzing about what the future will look like — and whether they want to be a part of it. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter," the billionaire tweeted on Monday after...
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Congressional Democrats sounded the alarm this week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion and take the social media company private. Among the lawmakers' chief concerns was that Musk could allow former President Donald Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter in January 2021 after spreading misinformation about the 2020 election, back onto the platform.
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk acquired the social media platform Twitter on Monday (April 25) for a little over $44 billion. Since his acquisition, Black Twitter is responding with the rest of the world to one of the largest corporate takeovers in two decades. On Monday (April 25), the...
Comments / 0