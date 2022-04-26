ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Three endangered Sumatran tigers found dead in traps in Indonesia

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLHpf_0fKCJOfX00
The carcasses of two of three Sumatran tigers found dead after being caught in traps near near a palm oil plantation in East Aceh

Three endangered Sumatran tigers have been found dead after being caught in traps on Indonesia’s Sumatra island.

One female tiger was found dead, her head almost severed and a snare still stuck in her leg, near a palm oil plantation in Indonesia’s East Aceh district on Sunday. Five hundred metres away, the bodies of a male and female tiger were also found, both with leg injuries, according to local police chief Hendra Sukmana.

An autopsy is under way to determine the causes of the deaths, said Agus Arianto, who heads the conservation agency in Aceh, adding that several traps similar to ones used to capture wild boar on farms were found in the area around the dead tigers.

The species was classified as critically endangered in 2008 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, when its population was estimated at fewer than 680. Now, it is the most critically endangered tiger species in the world, with its numbers dwindling below 400. Authorities have called the recent deaths a setback to the species.

“We strongly condemned this incident,” Arianto said in a statement. Indonesian authorities have also urged plantation companies and the public to stop setting snares in forest areas, home to wild animals such as tigers, rhinos, elephants and orangutans – many of which are rare.

Poaching for profit, and a jungle habitat shrinking at the hands of oil palm plantations and illegal logging, is putting Sumatran tigers among other species under increasing risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39lENl_0fKCJOfX00
A police officer inspecting the carcasses of tigers entangled in a plantation area at Sri Mulya Village, East Aceh, Indonesia Photograph: East Aceh Police Headquarter Handout/EPA

A female tiger was found dead in a snare trap in October last year, in the Bengkalis district’s Bukit Batu wildlife reserve. Just two months earlier, two cubs and an adult tiger were found dead in a forested region for tiger conservation in Aceh and North Sumatra provinces, known as the Leuser Ecosystem Area.

Four men were also arrested last June for allegedly catching a tiger in a snare trap and selling its remains.

Sumatran tigers are not the only species to have been killed by traps. A baby elephant died after losing half her trunk to a trap set by poachers in November last year.

Intentionally killing protected animals is illegal and offenders can face up to five years in prison and a fine of 100m rupiah (almost $7,000) under Indonesia’s Conservation of Natural Resources and Ecosystems law.

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

Indonesia raises alert level for Krakatoa's offspring volcano

Indonesia raised the alert status for the offspring of the infamous Krakatoa volcano to its second highest level on Monday, a day after it erupted and spewed a towering ash cloud 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the sky. Authorities bumped the threat of Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumatran Tigers#Tiger#Elephant#Illegal Logging#Indonesian
AFP

Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, spews huge ash tower

The offspring of Indonesia's infamous Krakatoa volcano erupted on Sunday, spewing a towering volcanic ash cloud some 3,000 metres (9,800 feet) into the sky. "We are still recording continuous eruptions with thick clouds towering at between 500 to 3,000 metres from the peak," Deny Mardiono of Indonesia's Geological Agency told AFP. Anak Krakatoa has erupted at least 21 times in recent weeks but Sunday's eruption was the largest yet, Mardiono said.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

"Vehicle From Hell" - Authorities Intercept Truck Carrying 282 Dogs for Meat Trade in China

In deplorable circumstances, animal rights activists and local police in China have captured a truck transporting over 300 dogs headed for the meat or pet industries. According to a statement from animal welfare non-profit Humane Society International, the truck, carrying 260 pups and 22 adult dogs, was stopped on a highway in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui after an arduous 1,000-mile journey.
CHINA
UPI News

Endangered black lion tamarin born at Jersey Zoo

March 29 (UPI) -- An endangered, black lion tamarin named Grace was born at the Jersey Zoo in Jersey, which is fighting to keep the species from going extinct. Grace arrived in December but needed to be hand-reared as she was too weak to hold onto her mother. Grace was...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
ScienceAlert

It's Official: Tonga's Volcano Was The Largest Explosive Eruption of The 21st Century

It's official: after some careful data analysis, the Tonga volcano eruption of 2022 has been confirmed as the largest explosive eruption of the 21st century, and on par with the biggest eruptions ever recorded. Having ejected material around 10 cubic kilometers (more than 2 cubic miles) in volume, generating an atmospheric shock wave that circled the world several times, and producing an ash plume half the size of France, the eruption was equivalent in strength to the cataclysmic 1991 eruption of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. Researchers used a newly developed algorithm to identify the scale of the Tonga eruption, significantly cutting...
FRANCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

251K+
Followers
66K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy