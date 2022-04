Edward W. Spangler, age 95, of Bloomsburg, passed away on Friday morning, April 22, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side. He was born on Sunday, Jan. 16, 1927 in Philadelphia, a son of the late Edward W. Spangler and Edna Mae. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army during WW II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Edward studied at Drexel University, Philadelphia before beginning what would be a 30 year career with General Electric as an aerospace engineer where he had many accomplishments such as designing bridges and space satellites now displayed in the National Science Museum. He retired in 1987 to one of his favorite places: the Charleston House in Ocean City, NJ that he owned and ran for many years prior.

BLOOMSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO