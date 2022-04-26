ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Three CMHS seniors take home top honors at PA State SkillsUSA Competition

Lockhaven Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHERSHEY — While attending the PA State SkillsUSA Competition in Hershey recently, members of the Keystone Central Career and Technology team took home top honors. Central Mountain High School seniors, Alexander Eisenhower, Brian Taylor, and Gabriel Coakley brought home a first-place win in the Career Pathways Showcase – Industrial and Engineering...

www.lockhaven.com

