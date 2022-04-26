Three CMHS seniors take home top honors at PA State SkillsUSA Competition

The Lock Haven University baseball team (9-26) was topped by Slippery Rock University (28-9), 17-9 in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East-West crossover matchup on Tuesday afternoon.The Rock, who were receiving votes in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association (NCBWA) poll, got the action started in the bottom of the second inning with a pair of home runs to take a 3-0 lead.Slippery Rock added six more in the third inning and two in the fourth on their way to and 11-0 lead.LHU got on the board in the fifth, sixth and seventh inning as Justin Lichtenwalner (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield), Andrew Ramirez (Lewisburg, Pa./Lewisburg) and Zach Kaatz (Stafford, Va./Mountain View) each notched an RBI and a Slippery Rock balk brought home another.The Rock responded with three runs in both the sixth and seventh inning to pull ahead 17-5, and despite a four-run ninth inning from LHU brought home a commanding 17-9 win.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO