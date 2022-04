By the end of this week, we’ll have witnessed Nike’s first posthumous release following the unfortunate passing of Virgil Abloh. And while there’s much confusion around what the brand will do moving forward, it seems they’ll first start with what Abloh himself had already prepared. Beyond that, though, we only have one clue: via IG Stories, A$AP Bari shared an image of an Off-White x Nike Air Force 1, whose construction was rendered entirely in what looks to be Nike Grind materials.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 24 DAYS AGO