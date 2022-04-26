ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 'The Northman,' it takes a pillage

By Glen Weldon
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård plays a Viking prince who flees his island kingdom when his uncle kills...

www.npr.org

The Atlantic

The Northman Is an Unsentimental Portrait of a Hero

The magic of Robert Eggers’s breakout first film, The Witch, a horror fable about a Puritan family besieged by supernatural forces, lay in its authenticity. Not from the close attention to period detail, though that was itself impressive, but from the earnestness of its tone, which presented every supernatural element as matter-of-factly as the grim realities of corn farming in 17th-century New England. That same practicality pervades Eggers’s newest work, The Northman, a violent Viking tale of loss and revenge. The film beckons you like a shaggy-haired stranger at a mead hall about to spin a yarn, one untouched by any modern awareness.
MOVIES
Distractify

'The Northman': Valkyrie's "Braces" Explained

So, should we refer to the Valkyrie as braceface or metal mouth?. On April 22, everyone's favorite visionary filmmaker, Robert Eggers, returned to cinemas worldwide with his third feature film, The Northman. The epic historical drama is described by critics as "a bloody revenge epic and breathtaking visual marvel," with the acclaimed write-director continuing to go above and beyond to ensure the utmost historical accuracy in his projects.
MOVIES
The Ringer

‘The Northman’ Cuts Its Own Heart Out

To be or not to be a remake of Hamlet: that is the question. The answer is that Robert Eggers’s new period epic The Northman is based on the same 12th century legend that initially inspired William Shakespeare. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Sulking in exile after the murder of his father by an unscrupulous uncle, a Scandanavian prince plots his return and revenge. There will be blood.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Witch,' 'The Lighthouse,' and How Robert Eggers Uses Ambiguity

Robert Eggers has only made three films, but he’s already built the kind of personal brand other directors cultivate over decades. After 2015’s The Witch and 2019’s The Lighthouse, the idea of a “Robert Eggers movie” became well-established in the minds of avid filmgoers: atmospheric period pieces, steeped in folklore and brought to life by an obsessive commitment to authenticity. His exacting vision and willingness to do things the hard way has earned him a legion of admirers that transcends genre. It’s telling that, when it was revealed that Eggers’ next movie, The Northman, would be an action-filled historical epic rather than a horror movie, anticipation only grew.
MOVIES
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Shakespeare
