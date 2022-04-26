In 'The Northman,' it takes a pillage

The storytelling tradition of seeing otherwise normal, ordinary people get swept up in the chaos of crime is as old as time. We desire these stories as they tap into our fascination with seeing people fall from grace, leaving us wondering where this life will lead them and whether there is any hope that they will come out clean on the other side. This is the fundamental question that is on the mind of the final season of the Netflix series Ozark. Over four seasons, we have seen Jason Bateman’s Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde drag his family further into a world of crime that leaves them with increasingly few ways to escape. What began as a desperate way to survive certain death has now become a cold yet thriving business built on blood. With each decision and betrayal, we've seen the Byrde family become unredeemable in their callous cruelty while still clinging to a fading chance at salvation. In this final season, all they need to do is cut one more deal, and they’ll be in the clear. At least, that is what they are telling themselves in order to sleep at night after all they’ve done.

