In 'The Northman,' it takes a pillage

Showtime‘s The First Lady might be the most frustrating show on television right now. It stars many of the most brilliant actresses in Hollywood as three of the most fabulous First Ladies in history: Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Viola Davis as Michelle Obama. Their co-stars include Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Ellen Burstyn, Eliza Scanlen, and Kristine Froseth. The show is directed by Emmy-winning auteur Susanne Bier. The First Lady should be good! Better than good, it should be great! But it’s a boring, shallow, incurious look at the lives and loves of these amazing women. The First Lady blows.
