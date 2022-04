‘Affordable housing, we do not have enough,” proclaimed Fernie Quiroz of the Arizona Housing Development Corporation on Thursday night. “... We have a lot of families that work hard and they can’t afford a home anymore. You’re looking at three-bedroom homes ranging from $250,000 to $300-plus. Even if they wanted to rent, when’s the last time you saw an apartment complex being built in Yuma? None. There’s availability of new vouchers to be able to go after in the city of Yuma but it’s so difficult because nonprofits like us — we can’t even afford the land now to be able to go after tax credits to build affordable homes.

YUMA, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO