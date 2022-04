The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a dogfight with the Utah Jazz as the two teams are currently tied 2-2 in their first-round series. Not many people gave the Mavs a chance early on after Luka Doncic missed the first three games, but that changed in a hurry once Jalen Brunson burst onto the scene and absolutely torched the Jazz, scoring 72 points between Games 2 and 3 and committing just one turnover.

