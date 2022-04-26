ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Girl, 10, found dead near Wisconsin walking trail in suspected homicide

By Joe Tacopino
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

A 10-year-old girl was found dead near a walking trail in Wisconsin one day after she went missing while visiting family nearby, cops said.

Lily Peters was discovered Monday morning in a wooded area near a brewery parking lot not far from her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, according to police.

“The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Iliana Peters,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference.

“At this point, we are considering this a homicide investigation.”

Lily, a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School, had gone missing on Sunday. Her father reported her absence to police at 9 p.m.

Police deployed canine teams and the girl’s bike was later found near the walking trail. She lives about four blocks away from her aunt’s home.

Chippewa Falls police were hunting for her killer Monday night. Chief Kelm told residents to “maintain a state of vigilance as there may be a danger to the public.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159kpT_0fKCCg7200
Iliana “Lily” M. Peters was discovered Monday morning in a wooded area near a brewery parking lot not far from her aunt’s home in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Chippewa Falls Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXxB1_0fKCCg7200
Lily had been missing since Sunday.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzMBQ_0fKCCg7200
Lily’s bike was later found near the walking trail.
Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
The Independent

Lily Peters news - live: Juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old is arrested in murder investigation

Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to the murder of 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters.Chief Matthew Kelm announced the arrest in a press conference on Tuesday evening, where he would not disclose the name, gender or age of the suspect but said they were known to the murdered schoolgirl.Police executed a search warrant at the home in North Grove Street where the 10-year-old was believed to have last been seen alive.Following the search, the suspect was taken into custody, the police chief said.Lily was reported missing around 9pm on Sunday night when she failed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

Police have arrrested a juvenile on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old’s body was discovered in the woods in Wisconsin. The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters, who was reported missing on Sunday, were found the following day not far from her aunt's house in the city of Chippewa Falls.After receiving more than 200 tips, Chippewa police have arrested a suspect in the death, they announced on Tuesday, assuring the public that the danger is over.“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

A couple who was missing found fatally shot in woods near home

A missing New Hampshire couple was found Thursday evening shot multiple times in a wooded area by a hiking trial near their home. Authorities are investigating the deaths of 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende “Wende” Reid whose bodies were found near the Broken Ground Trail in Concord, New Hampshire, reported cleveland19. Witnesses say the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chippewa Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Star Tribune#Ap Lily
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Page Six

DaBaby shot intruder at his North Carolina mansion: report

DaBaby was the alleged triggerman who shot a home intruder at his North Carolina estate Wednesday night, according to a report. The rapper was home at his $2.3 million Troutman compound when a man trespassed onto the property at about 7:45 p.m., TMZ said. DaBaby, 30, born Jonathan Kirk, shot the intruder in the leg after the two exchanged words, sources told the outlet. “I shot him in the leg,” a man told a 911 dispatcher in a six-minute emergency call released by Iredell County Emergency Communications and obtained by WCNC. “OK and why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked. “He’s trespassing on my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters: Police arrest juvenile suspect known to 10-year-old in connection to her murder

A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy