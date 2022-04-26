Ukraine-Russia war LIVE – WW3 ‘a real danger’ warns Russian foreign minister as Moscow says it is ‘at war with NATO’

RUSSIA's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has warned there is a "real" danger of a third world war breaking out after a day of apparent Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

Speaking on the 61st day of the war, during a state television broadcast, Lavrov was asked about the importance of avoiding World War III.

"I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it," Lavrov replied, Reuters has reported.

Lavrov also said the continual deliveries of supplies and weaponry to Ukraine means the NATO alliance has positioned itself as "in essence engaged in war with Russia".

In the interview, he warned: "These weapons will be a legitimate target for Russia's military acting within the context of the special operation."

Lavrov went on: "NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy.

"War means war."

Responding to Lavrov's comments, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted they were a bluff to "scare the world off supporting Ukraine."

'My bathroom is the last bit of my flat Putin hasn’t blitzed'

A GRAN trapped near Ukraine’s front line has been forced to sleep on a chair in her bathroom as it is the only room in her bomb-blitzed flat protected from shelling.

Vera Hurovaya and hubby Vladimir Krupenya live in the last block of flats left on the edge of Kharkiv.

Neighbours have fled the Saltivka district, a wasteland due to non-stop Russian bombardments.

But Vera, 73, and Vlad, 83, have nowhere to go. The exhausted pair told The Sun they had slept on wooden stools in the cramped, candlelit bathroom since Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded on February 24.

Their besieged home overlooking no-man’s land is just 2½ miles from Russia’s positions.

They cannot even lie in their bath as they keep it full of water for drinking, cooking and washing as the taps rarely work.

And they are too frail to make the life-or-death dash to an underground shelter as rockets, missiles and tank bombardments crash in day and night.

Their heartwrenching tale came as Russian forces blasted five railway stations in central and western Ukraine hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled by rail to capital Kyiv.

Vera sleeps on a wooden stool in the cramped in her cramped, candlelit bathroom after Putin destroyed the rest of her homeCredit: Peter Jordan Commissioned by The Sun

Vera and her husband Vladimir live in the last block of flats on the devastated edge of KharkivCredit: Peter Jordan Commissioned by The Sun

Mum of captured Brit slams Facebook for refusing to take disturbing video down

THE mum of captured British soldier Aiden Aslin slammed Facebook for refusing to take down disturbing video of him being taunted with the death penalty.

Aiden, 28, was taken prisoner during the siege of Mariupol after volunteering to fight alongside the Ukrainian Army.

British journalist Graham Phillips released a video showing PoW Aiden bruised and bloodied.

It has been removed by YouTube but is still available on Facebook and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Aiden’s mum Angie Wood has pleaded with the social media giant to remove it.

She told TalkTV: “Facebook hasn’t responded to hundreds of people who’ve reported it. It shouldn’t be allowed. It’s a propaganda video.”

She described Phillips — who used to work for the Russia Today TV channel — as “sick” and said he should be prosecuted for war crimes when he returns to the UK.

She added: “He’s getting paid while promoting it on to Facebook — and making money out of people who are suffering.”

British 'journalist' Graham Phillips released a disturbing video showing PoW Aiden bruised and bloodied

Aiden's mum Angie Wood pleaded with Facebook to remove the sick video while appearing on TalkTV

Kyiv imposes nighttime curfew

In Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, civilians are being told not to walk the streets between 10pm and 5am this week.

The curfew has gone into effect until Friday because of Russia's "provocative actions", the head of Kyiv's Regional Military Administration has said.

"During martial law, it is important to adhere to the requirements and decisions that are implemented on the ground. Such measures help protect the population from the provocative actions of the enemy," Oleksandr Pavliuk said.

Russia pummels Ukraine - killing at least 560 fighters

Russia pummelled Ukraine with missiles, aircraft and artillery overnight, killing at least 560 Ukrainian fighters and destroying dozens of armoured vehicles, rocket systems and other military equipment, Ukraine's defence ministry said.

Russian aircraft struck 87 different military installations while rockets and artillery rained down on Ukrainian positions, destroying S-300 missile systems, a Tochka U short-range ballistic missile system, BUK-M1 and Osa-AKM missile systems.

"About 500 enemy personnel, 59 armored vehicles, artillery guns and cars were destroyed, as well as more than 60 militants of the nationalist 'Donbas' group in the Donetsk People's Republic," the defence ministry said.

'UK supports Western weapons being used to strike Russian military targets'

The UK's armed forces minister James Heappey said earlier he believes it is legitimate for Western weapons to be used by Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia to "disrupt their logistics and supply lines".

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "The question is: is it acceptable for our weapons systems to be used against legitimate Russian military targets by the Ukrainians? Firstly it's the Ukrainians who take the targeting decision, not the people who manufacture or export the kit in the first place.

"And secondly, it is entirely legitimate to go after military targets in the depth of your opponent to disrupt their logistics and supply lines. Just as to be frank, providing the Russians don't target civilians, which unfortunately they've not taken too much regard for thus far, it is perfectly legitimate for them to be striking targets in western Ukraine to disrupt Ukrainian supply lines. That is very much a part of war."

Trump claims he ‘threatened Putin like he’s never been threatened before’

DONALD Trump has claimed that during his administration, he threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin “like he’s never been threatened before”.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on TalkTV last night, the former US President agreed when asked if Mr Putin was a genocidal monster.

He also claimed that the conflict would’ve been avoided had he been in office.

And when Mr Morgan asked what he had previously said to Mr Putin, he said: “I threatened him like he’s never been threatened before.

“We have a war that would have never happened if I was president.”

Mr Trump said he thought the war was “terrible”, adding: “We’re going to be ashamed at what we’ve done, or what we haven’t done to stop this catastrophe.

“This is a catastrophe. This is in a way already a world war.”

Asked to elaborate on how he would’ve dealt with Mr Putin, he added: “I would say we have far more nuclear weapons than you do, far more powerful than you and you can't use that word ever again.

“You cannot use the nuclear word ever again. And if you do, we're going to have problems.”

Two radio antenna that relayed Russian radio destroyed

Reports are emerging as the ministry of internal affairs in Transnistria says that two radio antenna that relayed Russian radio have been destroye in Transnistria.

Reuters quotes the ministry saying: “In the early morning of 26 April, two explosions occurred in the village of Maiac, Grigoriopol district: the first at 6.40 and the second at 7.05”

No residents were injured, the ministry said.

Ukraine claims civilians are being 'tortured'

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has claimed that Russian forces have set up a "concentration camp" in the city of Vovchansk - and has urged for an investigation to take place.

The prosecutor's office said "peaceful residents" are being "tortured" with "physical and mental violence" at the alleged camp, which was set up on the premises of a factory.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of the Kharkiv regional administration, also said the invaders had plundered the contents of the factory and taken it to Russia.

He said the Russians had set up "a real concentration camp, where people are subjected to torture, forced to collaborate, join the Russian Federation armed forces".

'Donor community, not NATO, supplying arms to Ukraine'

The wider international community, not NATO, is providing military support to Ukraine, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday after Russia's foreign minister said the Western alliance was engaged in a proxy war with Russia.

"The donor community is not NATO," Heappey told Sky News when asked about Sergei Lavrov's comments.

"The donor effort is something that has been brought together by countries that are yes, many of them are from NATO, but others are from beyond ... it is not NATO that is doing the military aid."

'Every chance’ Ukraine can ‘see Russians off'

The UK’s armed forces minister, James Heappey, spoke to Sky News earlier and said there is “every chance” that the Ukrainians will see off the Russians in the invasion.

Heappey told Sky News: “We’ll see a conflict between two forces that are much more evenly balanced, where the Ukrainians have the advantage of defensive positions that have been dug in and prepared over the last eight years and that’s going to make it an extraordinarily difficult nut for the Russians to crack.

“And with all the support that the Ukrainians are getting from around the world, there’s every chance the Ukrainians can see them off.”

Putin’s ‘tank graveyard’

Fresh drone images have shown the true scale of Vladimir Putin's "tank graveyard" after it found more destroyed armour left behind by Russia's "failing" troops in Ukraine.

More pictures have emerged of a massive Russian tank graveyard ten miles inside Russia - showing dozens more destroyed tanks, trucks and guns.

Ukrainian spy-drones spotted the graveyard in the village of Golvochino underlining the scale of Putin's battlefield losses.

Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.

A single image of the site showed 57 vehicles including at least 17 tanks.

Russia’s scaremongering 'a sign of weakness’

Ukraine has regarded Russia's warning that the threat of nuclear confrontation is 'real and serious' as a sign of scaremongering and weakness.

Russia had lost its “last hope to scare the world off supporting Ukraine”, said Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“This only means Moscow senses defeat.”

White House won't rule out sanctions for Russia's 'secret first lady'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Monday's press briefing that the US was deliberately holding off on sanctioning the woman believed to be Putin's girlfriend.

Alina Kabaeva is a 38-year old Olympic gold medalist

"We're continuing to review sanctions," Psaki said.

"No-one is safe from our sanctions," Psaki continued.

"We've already of course sanctioned President Putin, but also his daughter and his closest cronies, and we will continue to review more," she added.

Anonymous hacks over one MILLION Russian emails

Anonymous claims to have published over 1.1million emails taken from Russian fuel and energy industries.

The emails are said to have been 'stolen' from a Russian firm called ALET.

ALET works with Russian companies that specialize in fuel and energy.

These companies handle important things like exports of coal and oil.

Industries like this are crucial to the Russian economy.

Popular Twitter account Anonymous TV tweeted: "JUST IN: #Anonymous hacked nearly 1.1 million emails (1.1 TB ) from ALET, a Russian customs broker for companies in the fuel and energy industries, handling exports and customs declarations for coal, crude oil, liquefied gases and petroleum products. #OpRussia #DDoSecrets."

MoD: City of Kreminna fallen to Russian troops

The UK's Ministry of Defence has given its latest intelligence report this morning, and stated that the city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen.

The report added: "The city of Kreminna has reportedly fallen and heavy fighting is reported south of Izium, as Russian forces attempt to advance towards the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north and east.

"Ukrainian forces have been preparing defences in Zaporizhzhia in preparation for a potential Russian attack from the south."

Russia's warning WW3 may break out

Good morning, Milica Cosic logging on. I'll be bringing you the latest news on the Russia-Ukraine war today.

Dramatic moment ‘Russian’ jet spirals to the ground in a flat spin and explodes

Incredible footage captures the moment a Russian fighter jet appears to spiral towards the ground after being struck by a Ukrainian missile.

The aircraft, believed to be a Sukhoi Su-34 supersonic bomber, was shot down in the Kharkiv region in eastern Ukraine, where much of Russia's army is now concentrated in the latest stage of the conflict.

Remarkable footage shows the plane spinning in circles as it drops out of the sky.

It was reportedly shot down near the town of Balakliia, 46 miles southeast of Kharkiv, which is currently under Russian control.

Air Command East, a branch of the Ukrainian Air Force, is believed to have shot down the jet.

It isn't known if the pilots were able to eject safely.

‘Humiliated’ Putin desperate for ‘big victory’

"Humiliated" Vladimir Putin is desperate for a big victory in Ukraine and will not sue for peace, a report claims.

The increasing isolated Russian despot is no longer interested in negotiating with Ukraine and just wants to capture as much territory as possible.

Three insiders close to Putin has told the FT that the "humiliated" autocrat had initially been open to a peace deal after his troops failed to reach their military objectives in the first few weeks of the war.

But that was scuppered when Putin was left red-faced by the sinking of the flagship Moskva in the Black Sea by Ukrainian Neptune missiles.

"There was hope for a deal," one insider told the FT. "Putin was going back and forth. He needs to find a way to come out of this a winner.

"After the Moskva, he doesn't look like a winner because it was humiliating."

UK Defence Secretary has said around 15,000 Russian soldiers killed

The UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has given a new assessment of Russian losses on the battlefield.

He said the Ministry of Defence assessed that about 15,000 Russian military personnel had been killed.

An estimated 2,000 armoured vehicles have also been destroyed or captured.

That includes at least 530 tanks, 530 armoured personnel carriers and 560 infantry fighting vehicles, he said.

Zelemsky calls for meeting with Putin

President Zelenskyy again called for a meeting with Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, in an effort 'to end the war'.

"I think that whoever started this war will be able to end it," he told a news conference at a metro station in the heart of the Ukrainian capital.

He was "not afraid to meet" Putin if it would lead to a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, he added.

"From the beginning, I have insisted on talks with the Russian president," said Zelensky. It's not that I want (to meet him), it's that I have to meet him so as to settle this conflict by diplomatic means. We have confidence in our partners, but we have no confidence in Russia," he added.

Putin is not interested in peace talks

VLADIMIR Putin is not interested in diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war and wants to gain as much territory as possible, a new report claims.

Three people briefed on conversations with the Russian president told the Financial Times that Putin was seriously considering a peace deal with Ukraine last month.

One person briefed on the talks told the publication: "Putin sincerely believes in the nonsense he hears on [Russian] television and he wants to win big."

His approach to the talks became harder after the sinking of Russian warship Moskva.

Another source added: "Putin was against signing anything... after the Moskva he doesn't look like a winner, because it was humiliating."

Mission to examine Chernobyl nuclear power plant

According to reports the International Atomic Energy Authority has said it is launching a mission to Ukraine to examine the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was the scene of fierce fighting earlier in the war and raised fears of a major radiation leak.

The team of safety experts are due to arrive on Tuesday at Chernobyl to deliver equipment, make assessments of radiation levels and help to restore safeguards and monitoring systems.

Leaked pics show Russian submarine in Crimea loaded with nuke-capable Kalibr missiles

Leaked pictures have allegedly shown a Russian submarine in Crimea being loaded with nuke-capable Kalibr missiles to attack Ukraine.

The Veliky Novgorod diesel-electric submarine was in dock in Sevastopol, according to Ukraine Now Telegram channel.

“Russian Kalibr-type cruise missiles were loaded onto the Veliky Novgorod diesel-electric submarine - the very ones bombing the peaceful cities of Ukraine,” said the report.

The loading several days ago came ahead of a mission by the submarine in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's Yug operation command said: “By blocking shipping, conducting surface situation detection and aerial reconnaissance, [the Russians] continue to carry the threat of a missile attack on almost the entire territory of Ukraine."

Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu has boasted that deployment in Syria from the Caspian Sea “confirmed a high effectiveness of the missiles at major distances of nearly 1500 km (932 miles).”

Five dead in transport strikes

According to the regional prosecutor's office at least five people have been killed after Russian rockets struck two towns in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region.

Currently there are 18 wounded following the strikes on transport infrastructure in Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn, officials said.

"The enemy is attempting to hit critical infrastructure," the regional governor is quoted by Reuters news agency as saying.