Route 27: Temporary Bus Stop Closure at Blossom Hill & Winfield Boulevard 04/26/22 - 04/29/22 8AM-4PM

vta.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to street light pole and circuit work, the Route...

www.vta.org

BBC

Cider lorry fire closes M5 near Clevedon

A lorry carrying cider barrels has burst into flames on the M5 motorway in Somerset. The Weston Ciders vehicle caught fire between junction 20 and junction 19 near Clevedon at about 13:30 BST and closed the northbound carriageway. Avon and Somerset Police said the road remained partially closed and was...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Parking charges in East Devon to double

Parking charges in a number of car parks in East Devon are set to increase, the council has confirmed. From Monday tariffs will double to £2 an hour at nine council sites across four towns in the area. Car parks in other prime locations in the district will raise...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M40 traffic delays after crash near High Wycombe today

Lanes were shut on the M40 motorway in Buckinghamshire following a crash today (Tuesday, April 26). Delays continue on the southbound carriageway between Junction 5 (Stokenchurch) and Junction 4 (High Wycombe). A National Highways spokesperson said: "All lanes have now reopened on the M40 southbound between J5 (Stokenchurch) and J4...
TRAFFIC

