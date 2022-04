TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is still a chance your grocery bill could get a little less expensive, but that may take longer than expected. Tuesday, House Democrats in the Kansas Legislature tried to take the bill eliminating the state’s food sales ta out of committee and onto the floor, but it failed. While getting rid of the tax has bipartisan support, on Tuesday only 10 Republicans voted in favor of debating it on the floor and some lawmakers who previously expressed support for it voted “nay.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO