Saint Louis, MO

MLB roundup: Five-run 9th propels Mets past Cardinals

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Apr 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) and third baseman Eduardo Escobar (10) celebrate with first baseman Dominic Smith (2) after the Mets defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

April 26 - Dominic Smith hit the decisive two-run single as the visiting New York Mets rallied for five runs in the ninth inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Monday.

The Mets' decisive outburst featured an RBI single from Mark Canha, Smith's clutch hit and a two-run homer from Brandon Nimmo.

Mets starter Max Scherzer threw seven shutout innings. He allowed two hits and a walk and struck out 10 while remaining unbeaten in his past 23 starts. Trevor May (1-0) earned the victory despite allowing two runs. Edwin Diaz closed out the Cardinals to earn his second save.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas matched Scherzer with seven scoreless innings. He held the Mets to four hits and a walk while striking out five. Genesis Cabrera retired the Mets in order in the eighth inning, but the Mets rallied against Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) and T.J. McFarland in the ninth.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0

Walker Buehler struck out 10 while pitching the first complete game in the major leagues this season as Los Angeles earned a shutout victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Buehler (2-1) gave up just three hits and no walks en route to his first career shutout. Trea Turner hit a two-run double nine pitches into the game, Max Muncy added an RBI double and Will Smith launched a home run for the Dodgers, who are 11-2 since the end of the season's first series.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (1-1) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Daulton Varsho and Christian Walker had the only other hits off Buehler, also singles.

Giants 4, Brewers 2

Luis Gonzalez hit his first major league home run with one aboard in the top of the ninth inning to give San Francisco a victory in Milwaukee.

Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk off Jake Cousins (2-1), who came on to start the ninth. Gonzalez then sent a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right.

Willy Adames brought the Brewers even at 2 in the eighth with his second homer of the season, a two-out solo shot to left-center off Jake McGee (1-1). Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher used in a bullpen game, tossed a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Angels 3, Guardians 0

Taylor Ward homered twice and Michael Lorenzen threw six scoreless innings to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Cleveland in Anaheim, Calif.

Lorenzen (2-1) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out three. Relievers Mike Mayers (seventh), Ryan Tepera (eighth) and Raisel Iglesias (ninth, third save) completed the shutout, each throwing a scoreless inning.

Ward's solo homer in the fifth and two-run homer in the seventh off Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (1-1) accounted for the only runs of the game. Bieber gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He had six strikeouts.

Phillies 8, Rockies 2

Bryce Harper had a solo home run and a sacrifice fly and Kyle Schwarber doubled and knocked in two runs for host Philadelphia in a victory over Colorado.

Rhys Hoskins added three hits and J.T. Realmuto had an RBI double and a single for the Phillies, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Kyle Gibson (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and two runs for the win.

Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies, who had won two straight entering this series. Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (0-3) allowed six hits and four runs, one earned, in five innings.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 2

Bo Bichette hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie as Toronto defeated visiting Boston.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series. Toronto starter Jose Berrios allowed two in seven-plus innings before Adam Cimber (4-0) earned the win in relief.

Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi gave up two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings. Matt Stram (1-1) took the loss, though Tyler Danish served up Bichette's decisive slam.

Rangers 6, Astros 2

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager delivered run-scoring singles in the seventh inning and Adolis Garcia added a three-run double in the eighth as Texas rallied past visiting Houston.

The Rangers notched their fourth win in five games by striking against the Houston bullpen.

Yordan Alvarez gave Houston a 1-0 lead leading off the second against Rangers right-hander Dane Dunning with his fourth home run of the year. Dunning went 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

--Field Level Media

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Opens Up After Going Nuclear On Umpire

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reached a breaking point with Angel Hernandez on Sunday night at Citizens Bank Park. Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning of the Milwaukee-Philadelphia series finale following a very questionable strike-three call from Hernandez. Schwarber was rung up on a Josh Hader fastball that appeared to be both down and outside, causing the eighth-year pro to two-hand slam his bat on the ground. He then fired his helmet to the turf and gave Hernandez an earful before Phillies manager Joe Girardi stepped in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher is impressing in Japan

Several former New York Yankees players are calling Japan home this season, including ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka and slugger Chris Gittens. But it’s an unheralded, one-time pitching prospect who’s making headlines. FanGraphs reports “Brooks Kriske recorded his first NPB save earlier this week. The erstwhile New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Yankees OF Aaron Hicks Placed on the Paternity Leave List

The New York Yankees announced on Twitter that Aaron Hicks had been placed on the paternity list. Once a player is placed on the paternity list, they can miss up to three games, so Hicks should return to the Yankees’ lineup on Friday against the Kansas City Royals at the latest. Hicks has 12 hits in 44 at-bats for four RBI, one home run, and six runs this season. He’s hitting .273, with a .377 OBP, and a .718 OPS. In 2021, Hicks had 21 hits in 108 at-bats for 13 RBI, 13 runs, and four home runs. He hit .194, with a .294 OBP, and a .627 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

James McCann starting on Sunday for Mets

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Our models project McCann for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB World reacts to Angels’ Mike Trout’s insane accidental triple

An accidental triple? Who else but Mike Trout! In the sixth inning of a 1-0 game with the Angels leading the Guardians in Anaheim, Shane Bieber was facing Mike Trout. Bieber was spinning a gem but Trout had squared two balls up off of the Cleveland ace. But both of Trout’s hard hits had resulted in outs. So when Trout took the following check swing, nobody in the park expected it to result in an extra base hit, let alone a three-bagger.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Empire Sports Media

Yankees might’ve struck gold on 1st base prospect after red-hot start to 2022 season

When the New York Yankees traded relief pitcher Nick Nelson to the Philadelphia Phillies last year, they gained a no-name first baseman, adding him to their farm system. Nelson, who hosts a 5.14 ERA this season over three games, is making his value known at the MLB level. While he’s struggled to some degree, the Yankees cashed in in favor of a younger Prospect in TJ Rumfield.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez Needs To Go

The strike zone would continue to stretch and then get smaller throughout the night. On what was supposed to be a great game between two teams turned into a clown ump show by Angel Hernandez. He couldn’t make the correct calls over the weekend at first base, and he continued on Sunday night behind the plate. He has no business being behind there anymore.
MILWAUKEE, WI
