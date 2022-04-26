ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The houses with lots of character in a trendy Australian area selling for just $200,000 - so what's the catch?

By Stephen Johnson, Economics Reporter For Daily Mail Australia
 1 day ago

Houses in a flood-ravaged town are selling for little more than $200,000.

The New South Wales far north coast is becoming increasingly expensive, with median house prices at Byron Bay, Ballina, Bangalow and Lennox Head well into the seven figures.

But a short drive away at Lismore, houses have sale prices of little more than $200,000, following two major floods since February, with a record peak of 14.4 metres at the end of summer.

The prices on offer are less than half Lismore's median house price of $573,741, going by CoreLogic data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWaMr_0fKC6l3g00
Houses in a flood-ravaged town are selling for little more than $200,000 (pictured is a house in Lismore with an asking price of $220,000)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTwLp_0fKC6l3g00
Houses have sale prices of little more than $200,000, following two major floods since February, with a record peak of 14.4 metres at the end of summer

Some residents of the hinterland town are desperate to leave, amid talk the central business district may have to be moved to higher ground.

They are putting their houses on the market for cheap prices.

A three-bedroom house on Ballina Road near the CBD with timber floors, stained-glass windows and original ornate ceilings on an 809 square metre block is on the market with a price guide of $290,000 to $320,000.

'This original home is a must to inspect, it will need renovations post the recent flood and is priced accordingly,' the real estate ad said.

Another three-bedroom house at Terania Street on an even bigger 1,192 square metre block is on the market for $220,000, and it backs onto Leycester Creek, which feeds into the Wilsons River.

The home has wide original floorboards and found a buyer quickly.

'Original Edwardian Home On Huge Block- Flood Impacted Home. UNDER OFFER,' the ad said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZdoc_0fKC6l3g00
A three bedroom house at Terania Street on an even bigger 1,192 square metre block is on the market for $220,000, and it backs on to Leycester Creek which feeds into the Wilsons River

'The home has those classic high ceilings and hardwood floors that everyone craves (through out all rooms), semi open plan living areas, and an internal stairwell leading to the downstairs areas.'

Like the other house, it had Art Deco era stained glass windows, French doors in and laced timber fretwork around the living areas.

The catch is a home owner wanting flood insurance would have to be prepared to fork out tens of thousands of dollars a year, and deal with the mental anguish of potentially having all their possessions damaged should heavy rains fall again in 2022.

Downtown Lismore is also coping with a second clean-up following a second lot of major flooding at the end of March that saw floodwaters peak at 11.4 metres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBK2r_0fKC6l3g00
A three-bedroom house on Ballina Road near the CBD with timber floors, stained-glass windows and original ornate ceilings on an 809 square metre block is on the market with a price guide of $290,000 to $320,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fG10K_0fKC6l3g00
Some residents of the hinterland town are desperate to leave, amid talk the central business district may have to be moved to higher ground

Shops are also boarded up with more than 90 per cent of businesses in Lismore losing turnover as a result of the flooding.

Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg, whose house and restaurant businesses were both badly damaged, conceded houses shouldn't be built on a floodplain despite his desire to rebuild the town in its existing location.

'I think there are areas of Lismore that shouldn't be built on,' he told Nine's Sixty Minutes.

'It's all about redesigning your city to make it a more secure place for people to live.'

Mr Krieg said deciding to stay or go was a difficult decision.

'Obviously going to be a hard discussion to have but you can't move forward without making some hard decisions,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttsDk_0fKC6l3g00
This house with ornate ceilings has an asking price of $290,000 to $320,000

