90 Day Fiance's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi announce they have welcomed a baby boy named Gokhan John

90 Day Fiance's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi announced that they had welcomed a baby into their lives with a post that was shared to the latter's Instagram on Monday.

The reality television personality shared a set of images to her account, and the happy couple was seen spending time with their son while heading home in one of the shots.

The media figure also wrote a short message in her post's caption to let her followers know how she and her husband were doing.

Campisi, 39, began her message by revealing her son's name and letting her fans know that he had been a part of their family for two weeks.

'Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early,' she wrote.

The reality television personality also wrote that her child was 'doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches.'

Campisi noted that she was grateful for the help of her son's surrogate mother, whom she complimented on her post.

She wrote: 'Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she's such an amazing woman!'

The reality television personality also spoke about how she had to enter Ukraine in order to meet her son, who was born in the war-torn country.

'So from there the plan was for Mursel to stay in Poland. If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn't be allowed to leave. So I had to go into Ukraine alone,' she recalled.

She recalled that, after crossing the Poland-Ukraine border by foot, she was able to take care of all of the paperwork related to securing her son.

'The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine,' she noted.

Campisi also pointed out that her husband, also 39, who had been experiencing medical complications during the process, remained in Poland a member of a non-profit organization that had assisted them the whole time.

'A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn't be lost in the shuffle,' she recalled.

The media personality expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the organization, as she wrote: 'We will forever be grateful to them!'

Campisi and Mistanoglu initially met online in a beekeeping enthusiast group before beginning a relationship.

The reality television personality welcomed three sons named Joey, Gino and Leo into her life before meeting her now-husband.

The now-couple went on to appear on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season, and they tied the knot at the end of the run of episodes.

Campisi and Mistanoglu later announced that they would be welcoming a child into their lives this past January.