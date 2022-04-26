ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

90 Day Fiance's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi announce they have welcomed a baby boy named Gokhan John

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

90 Day Fiance's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi announced that they had welcomed a baby into their lives with a post that was shared to the latter's Instagram on Monday.

The reality television personality shared a set of images to her account, and the happy couple was seen spending time with their son while heading home in one of the shots.

The media figure also wrote a short message in her post's caption to let her followers know how she and her husband were doing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3LvE_0fKC6kAx00
New family member: 90 Day Fiance's Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi announced that they had welcomed a baby into their lives with a post that was shared to the latter's Instagram on Monday

Campisi, 39, began her message by revealing her son's name and letting her fans know that he had been a part of their family for two weeks.

'Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early,' she wrote.

The reality television personality also wrote that her child was 'doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches.'

Campisi noted that she was grateful for the help of her son's surrogate mother, whom she complimented on her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UFDYx_0fKC6kAx00
Healthy baby: The reality television personality also wrote that her child was 'doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches'

She wrote: 'Our surrogate is also doing well! I was able to meet her and she's such an amazing woman!'

The reality television personality also spoke about how she had to enter Ukraine in order to meet her son, who was born in the war-torn country.

'So from there the plan was for Mursel to stay in Poland. If he came with to Ukraine, he wouldn't be allowed to leave. So I had to go into Ukraine alone,' she recalled.

She recalled that, after crossing the Poland-Ukraine border by foot, she was able to take care of all of the paperwork related to securing her son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMXMS_0fKC6kAx00
Going the distance: The reality television personality also spoke about how she had to enter Ukraine in order to meet her son, who was born in the war-torn country

'The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine,' she noted.

Campisi also pointed out that her husband, also 39, who had been experiencing medical complications during the process, remained in Poland a member of a non-profit organization that had assisted them the whole time.

'A member of Project Dynamo stayed with him until I was able to meet him so he wouldn't be lost in the shuffle,' she recalled.

The media personality expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the organization, as she wrote: 'We will forever be grateful to them!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mO5Zu_0fKC6kAx00
Lending a hand: Campisi also pointed out that her husband, also 39, who had been experiencing medical complications during the process, remained in Poland a member of a non-profit organization that had assisted them the whole time

Campisi and Mistanoglu initially met online in a beekeeping enthusiast group before beginning a relationship.

The reality television personality welcomed three sons named Joey, Gino and Leo into her life before meeting her now-husband.

The now-couple went on to appear on 90 Day Fiance's seventh season, and they tied the knot at the end of the run of episodes.

Campisi and Mistanoglu later announced that they would be welcoming a child into their lives this past January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGGac_0fKC6kAx00
Making it known: Campisi and Mistanoglu later announced that they would be welcoming a child into their lives this past January

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Alums Anny Springs And Robert Springs Announce The Death Of Their Baby Boy

Reality TV shows, depending on the authenticity of their production team, hold a mirror up to real life.  The good, the bad, and the ugly.  They serve as mindless entertainment, and the public can’t get enough.  90 Day Fiance, in particular, provides a unique blend of cultural clashes, everyday issues, and relationship strife.  Fans get […] The post 90 Day Fiance Alums Anny Springs And Robert Springs Announce The Death Of Their Baby Boy appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Baby Boy
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Amara Le Negra Reveals Her Twins' Father

After nearly going through her entire pregnancy publicly and not sharing who the father of her twin girls is, Love & Hip Hop: Miami sensation Amara Le Negra has revealed his identity. The reality TV star and Afro-Latina singer recently shared that her on-again, off-again boyfriend and real estate broker Allan Mueses is the father. In a since-deleted Instagram post of the two in a loving embrace, Le Negra captioned the photo: "Meet our mommy Amara La Negra & Our Daddy Allan Mueses." Fans have been pondering on the identity of the father as Le Negra opted to keep it private. She initially expressed disappointment about having to embrace single motherhood.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Simon Guobadia Just Got a Huge Surprise from Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just gave fiancé Simon Guobadia the surprise of a lifetime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently flew overseas to pay a surprise visit to her husband-to-be in Nigeria, capturing Simon’s “shocked” reaction in a sweet new video on Instagram. On April 2, Porsha...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022. The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.” The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Get Candid on the Couples' Progress

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico met and wed on Married at First Sight's fifth season, which took place in Chicago in 2017. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Petta and D'Amico give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken beyond words': Charlotte Dawson reveals she's suffered a miscarriage after learning she was pregnant with her second child on Mother's Day

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she's suffered a miscarriage, after learning she was pregnant with her second child last month. The reality star, 29, took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post, admitting she and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield were 'over the moon' to be expecting again, and despite the loss they hope that 'one day they will have their own rainbow baby.'
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Joshua Hall defends ‘incredible’ Christina Haack after secret wedding

He’s trying to hack down the haters. Joshua Hall defended his twice-divorced wife, Christina Haack, after news broke that they secretly tied the knot. “This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible. No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success,” Hall wrote in a post to Instagram Thursday. “She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska Reveals Promising Update Amid Legal Battle

As former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska, 30, and her husband Cole DeBoer, 33, film their new HGTV home renovation series, the MTV staples are looking to put a $3 million lawsuit behind them. The couple was sued by consulting company Envy and accused of withholding money made from social media promotions. Per The Sun, Envy says they entered into a contract with Houska and DeBoer in 2016 in exchange for a portion of the revenue made from deals. The lawsuit reveals Envy acted as a"consultant to negotiate appearance, endorsement, licensing, royalty and television agreements and related contracts" from 2015 through 2019, but that Houska and DeBoer "failed to pay any of the contractually required fees."
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Married at First Sight babies! All the couples who have welcomed children since the show

With gorgeous weddings, explosive arguments and drama in abundance – it's no wonder Married at First Sight remains one of the most popular shows on television. Although not all the couples make it down the aisle, many do, proving that the love experiment really does work. What's more, some of those who said 'I do' in front of the cameras have even gone on to have families together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

344K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy