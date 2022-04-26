ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brave the Shave’ event raises over $96,000 for cancer research

By Gurajpal Sangha, Julian Tack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People came together to help raise money for childhood cancer research through St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Monday.

Around 90 people volunteered to shave their heads for the Brave the Shave event in midtown Sacramento. The head-shaving event returned in front of Mulvaney’s B&L after a year off and had raised over $96,000 in donations according to Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance.

Executive Director Jessica Alonso’s goal was to make children know that they are not alone in their fight against cancer.

This event was even more meaningful for 11-year-old cancer survivor Karyn Sprague.

“I have been watching people shave their heads for nine years. I think it’s finally time I shave my head,” she said.

Many people participated in the event for her and other children going through childhood cancer.

El Dorado County women plead guilty in animal cruelty case

Sprague’s father, Daniel Tyree, said she dealt with ganglioneuroblastoma which had reached her kidney. He said it had taken a long time to figure out what was wrong with her as doctors had a difficult time diagnosing the rare disease.

However, one specialist was able to help Sprague become cancer-free.

“Identified immediately what it was and started the care and once they took her kidney and went back for three years of checkup and said you’re clear. You’re cancer-free. I get emotional just talking about it,” said Tyree.

Tyree said his family appreciates the help they received from local organizations like Keaton’s Child Cancer Alliance, which allowed their family to focus on helping Sprague get better.

“We know we are one of the lucky ones and we couldn’t be more grateful for it, and we know efforts like this, Saint Baldrick is going to help more and more kids,” three said. “And hopefully we don’t lose any kids to childhood cancer.”

Sprague shaved her head Monday and encouraged others to do the same.

“I think a lot of people should do it. It’s for a good cause, and it’s just hair. You’re not going to die,” Sprague said.

To donate to the fundraising event, click or tap here.

