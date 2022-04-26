H.S. Roundup: Cole Miller makes history at the Huntington Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

Huntington Invitational: Even though Huntington. wound up having the highest-scoring boys' team and Adena had the highest-scoring girls' team, Paint Valley's Cole Miller was the real winner.

He scored 40 points for the Bearcats and set a new meet record for a long jump distance of 21-09.25 and beating the previous record set in 2019 of 21-07.25 by Southeastern's Lane Ruby.

Huntington's girls' team finished in second place after posting a team score of 116.50.

Westfall's girls' team finished in third place after posting 108 points. Their boys' team came in sixth place after posting 57.33 points.

Piketon's girls' team finished in sixth place after posting 49.50 points. Their boys' team came in third place after posting 74.33 points.

Zane Trace's girls' team finished in seventh place after posting 48 points. Their boys' team came in fourth place after posting 62.50 points.

Southeastern's girls' team finished in eighth place after posting 21 points. Their boys' team came in fifth place after posting 60 points.

Paint Valley's girls' team finished in ninth place after posting 14 points. Their boys' team came in second place after posting 94 points.

Chillicothe's girls' team finished in 10th place after posting 11 points. Their boys' team came in 10th place after posting 11 points.

BOYS' TENNIS

Unioto 3, Chillicothe 2: The Sherman Tanks avenged their earlier season loss to Chillicothe by beating them in the teams' second match.

Their singles winners were Mitchell Barnes and Ashton Sigler.

Their pair of JC Stark and Mason Thornsberry won their doubles match.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Chillicothe 10, Buckeye Valley 9: The Lady Cavaliers celebrated their six seniors the right way after completing a comeback victory over the Barons.

After overcoming an early 4-1 hole in the first half, the team managed to tie things up by halftime.

Alizye Clemmons led the team with five goals while Emma Barnes set the all-time record for most assists in a season after scoring two.

BASEBALL

Zane Trace 14, Southeastern 2 (five innings): The Pioneers were one of the few teams in Southern Ohio who were able to notch a victory on a rainy night.

Ben Nichols was named the winning pitcher after playing all five innings where he allowed just two hits and struck out eight batters.

He also led all batters with three hits and also had two RBIs.

The following games were suspended: Adena vs. Huntington, Unioto vs. Piketon, and Paint Valley vs. Westfall.

SOFTBALL

Westfall vs. Paint Valley was delayed to April 26 due to the rain.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: H.S. Roundup: Cole Miller makes history at the Huntington Invitational