Jacob deGrom Showing Improvement In Injured Shoulder

PHOENIX -- Tylor Megill's fastball was blazing, J.D. Davis smashed his first homer of the year and the opportunistic New York Mets won another ballgame by beating the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Sunday.The good times keep rolling for these Mets, who took two of three against the D-backs for their fifth straight series win to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018.The NL East leaders leave the desert with a 12-5 record."We're going to savor it," Davis said. "But we know how this game goes - it can humble you really quick. We're happy, but it's April. We've...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO