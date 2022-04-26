ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jacob deGrom Showing Improvement In Injured Shoulder

RealGM
 1 day ago

The New York Mets say an MRI and a CT scan on ace...

baseball.realgm.com

NJ.com

Mets get encouraging update on Jacob deGrom

The rich are poised to get richer. The New York Mets announced Monday an update on ace Jacob deGrom, who started the season on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shoulder:. Jacob deGrom underwent an MRI and CT scan which revealed considerable healing of the stress...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets cautiously optimistic so far

The New York Mets are feeling good that Jacob deGrom will be able to get back on the bump soon enough. The start of the 2022 campaign hasn’t gone according to plan for the New York Mets and star hurler Jacob deGrom. The injury to his shoulder was devastating to see ahead of Opening Day arriving.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees summon Miguel Andujar with .347 average, Aaron Hicks sidelined | What it means

NEW YORK — Miguel Andujar is about to get another opportunity with the Yankees, at least for a couple days. The Dominican outfielder/third baseman was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday with center Aaron Hicks being placed on the paternity list. Hicks is engaged to Cheyenne Woods, the niece of Tiger Woods. In February, the couple posted on social media they are expecting a baby boy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
12up

Jacob deGrom could be cleared to throw soon

When will New York Mets co-ace Jacob deGrom be able to get back on the bump? Fans are hoping this can happen soon, but things are a bit up in the air for the hard-throwing righty. On Monday, deGrom will undergo an MRI, but the Mets are hopeful that good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets receive positive Jacob deGrom injury update

The New York Mets are flying high at the top of the National League with a 13-5 record early on. Honestly, they haven’t really missed Jacob deGrom quite yet, but it appears he’s slowly working his way back to eventually returning to the fold. Per Anthony DiComo, the...
MLB
CBS Sports

Jacob deGrom injury: Mets provide encouraging update on ace's status following latest imaging

The New York Mets provided an encouraging update on ace right-hander Jacob deGrom on Monday night after their victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (box score). According to Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, the Mets told reporters that deGrom's latest MRI and CT scan revealed "considerable healing" of the stress reaction on his scapula that landed him on the injured list to begin the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jacob Degrom
12up

Mets get good news on Jacob deGrom

When will Jacob deGrom get back on the pitch? That's what Mets fans are waiting to see, but the good news is that all things came back clean from his MRI on Monday, which is awesome. Moving forward, deGrom will be able to advance with his rehab at a higher...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Injury Updates On Mets pitchers Taijuan Walker, Jacob deGrom

According to Walker, the team is going to wait and see how he recovers on Tuesday before committing to his next start, but he expects to pitch sometime this weekend against the Phillies. Walker's goal in his next outing is to reach five innings, 80-to-85 pitches. Walker has been on...
MLB
#Ct Scan#The New York Mets#Mri#Ct
The Bergen Record

Taijuan Walker nearing return to Mets rotation after simulated game Monday

ST. LOUIS — One key return to the Mets' starting rotation is right around the corner. Taijuan Walker threw 64 pitches in a simulated game in St. Louis prior to the team's game against the Cardinals on Monday afternoon. Walker, who has been sidelined with right shoulder bursitis since throwing two perfect innings and 30 pitches in the fifth game of the season against the Phillies, said the results were encouraging.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Megill once again shines as Mets top Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Tylor Megill's fastball was blazing, J.D. Davis smashed his first homer of the year and the opportunistic New York Mets won another ballgame by beating the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 on Sunday.The good times keep rolling for these Mets, who took two of three against the D-backs for their fifth straight series win to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018.The NL East leaders leave the desert with a 12-5 record."We're going to savor it," Davis said. "But we know how this game goes - it can humble you really quick. We're happy, but it's April. We've...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLB
MLB
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
CBS New York

Bassitt strong over 6 as Mets blank Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Tuesday night for their franchise-best sixth straight series win to start a season. Bassitt (3-1) struck out six batters and allowed two hits and two walks. Drew Smith and Adam Ottavino combined to pitch two innings of scoreless relief before Edwin Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in four opportunities. Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Hicks (1-2) allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in two innings before being pulled in the top of the third...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

The Mets just keep finding ways to win series. On Sunday, New York tied a franchise record by winning their fifth consecutive series to open up the regular season, taking the rubber game from the Diamondbacks in Arizona by a score of 6-2. Second-year pitcher Tylor Megill continued his strong...
PHOENIX, AZ

