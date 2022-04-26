ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Devin Booker Ruled Out For Game 5

RealGM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Booker has officially been ruled out for Game 5 against...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
The Oregonian

New Orleans Pelicans pull away from Phoenix Suns, tie series at 2-2

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans started its season 3-16. Now, the pesky Pelicans are proving to be a handful for the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference playoffs. Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the Pelicans beat the Suns — playing without injured star Devin Booker — 118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series 2-2. Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Phoenix.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Suns score: Live NBA playoff updates as Phoenix looks to bounce back versus New Orleans in Game 5

To say the Phoenix Suns are missing Devin Booker is a bit of an understatement as they have not looked like the same time, at times, in his absence since he injured his hamstring earlier in the series. As we saw in Game 4, Phoenix did not have enough firepower to keep up with New Orleans as Chris Paul struggled mightily from the floor. With this series tied at 2-2, it goes without saying that whoever comes out on top in Game 5 will be in the driver's seat in this series. After three quarters of play in Phoenix, it is the Suns who own a double-digit lead over the Pelicans.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN

Valanciunas and the Pelicans host conference foe Phoenix

LINE: Pelicans -2.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are 25-27 in conference play. New Orleans has a 23-30 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The Suns are 39-13 in Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy