Devin Booker Ruled Out For Game 5

To say the Phoenix Suns are missing Devin Booker is a bit of an understatement as they have not looked like the same time, at times, in his absence since he injured his hamstring earlier in the series. As we saw in Game 4, Phoenix did not have enough firepower to keep up with New Orleans as Chris Paul struggled mightily from the floor. With this series tied at 2-2, it goes without saying that whoever comes out on top in Game 5 will be in the driver's seat in this series. After three quarters of play in Phoenix, it is the Suns who own a double-digit lead over the Pelicans.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO