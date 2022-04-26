ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Back to Basics at Sports*Com

murfreesborotn.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAims to improve muscle strength and movement patterns for...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
MindBodyGreen

How To Do Good Mornings Correctly, For A Stronger Core & Lower Body

One of the best ways to optimize your workout routine is by including compound movements that target several areas of the body at once. Good mornings are one such exercise that not only fires up your glutes but also activates your core and back for a full-body workout that does double duty.
WORKOUTS
Greatist

Here’s How a Weighted Jump Rope Can Take Your Workout to New Heights

Whether you enjoyed skipping rope on the school playground or not, this comeback activity might elevate your current fitness routine. And upleveling to a heavier jump rope can supercharge the full-body perks of jumping rope. Most weighted jump ropes range from 1/2 pound to 2 pounds. That weight can be a major plus when it comes to building strength and stamina.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Chris Bumstead Shares An Effective Workout To Build ‘JOOCY Chest’

The three-time Classic Physique Olympia champion Chris Bumstead recently shared a chest workout that emphasized on incline movements. Bumstead earned the IFBB Pro card with a first-place finish at the 2016 IFBB North American Bodybuilding Championships. He made his professional bodybuilding debut with an astonishing second-place finish at the 2017 Olympia. After producing similar results the following year, Chris Bumstead went on to emerge as one of the most dominant champions and won the Olympia Classic Physique title in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

How To Do Hamstring Curls To Strengthen Your Lower Body

For an effective leg day exercise that requires minimal equipment and engages multiple areas of the body, a hamstring curl is one of the best moves out there. Using a single dumbbell to fire up the glutes and strengthen the legs, this move can fit within any workout—from a quick 20-minute sweat session to a dedicated lower-body split. Here's how to do hamstring curls at home, a more challenging modification, and some tips for making the most of this exercise.
WORKOUTS
SPY

Burn Calories Quickly By Jumping on One of These Exercise Trampolines

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to a well-rounded exercise routine, having a variety of movements is key. You want to work in all three movement planes: the sagittal plane, frontal plane and transverse plane, by moving forward and back, up and down and side to side. A great way to move up and down with a boost, get your heartrate up and make exercise feel emblematic of your youth? Getting an exercise trampoline. They make miniature...
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

Supination vs pronation

Supination vs pronation – what do the terms mean, and how do they each affect the body? If you’re a keen runner or walker, you’ll want to read on and find out more. Supination and pronation are both part of a stride and are the opposite of each other. Supination is when the foot rolls outward, making it rise above the ground during walking or running, while pronation is when the foot rolls inward.
WORKOUTS
PopSugar

This SLT Tread Workout Will Toast Your Core, Legs, and Lungs — In That Order

If you've ever had the opportunity to take an SLT class, then you're well acquainted with the slow burn that begins to build within just a few minutes of being on the Megaformer, the brand's signature Pilates machine. Now, imagine that paired with the heart-pounding, sweat-dripping satisfaction of a more cardio-intensive session. That's what you get from their SLT Tread workout, a studio class first launched in 2019 that combines the brand's hurt-so-good Megaformer flows with an interval treadmill workout.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy