Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
Ellen Contreras

Add exercise as part of daily hygiene routine

People exercising - Charles Park, Vero BeachAbbe Chane. Most of us start the day with a routine. We wake up, make the bed, put on a pot of coffee, wash our face, brush our teeth, shower and dress, check our email inbox, have breakfast and head out to work.
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Nick Walker Shares An Intense Off-Season Shoulders And Triceps Workout

2021 Arnold Classic winner Nick Walker recently shared a shoulders and triceps workout. Walker is one of the highly touted prospects in the Open Pro division. By winning the 2021 Arnold Classic and 2021 New York Pro within one year of earning his IFBB Pro card, Mutant has already established himself as a serious contender in the division. The New York Pro win qualified Walker for 2021 Olympia. The fifth place finish at the 2021 Olympia prompted Nick Walker to take time off and build his physique to compete against the most elite competition that the division has to offer.
WORKOUTS
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mic

You can stop intermittent fasting now, new research says

For years, intermittent fasting (IF) has seemed like one of the only evidence-based approaches to weight loss. Study after study continues to suggest that there are many benefits to time-restricted eating and what’s more, people really took to the idea. So much so that IF isn’t even really just a trend anymore, it’s an eating habit mainstay. But science is ever-evolving and there’s new research about IF that’s worth exploring. This new study boldy suggests that intermittent fasting doesn’t actually help with weight loss.
DIETS
Andre Oentoro

Integrating Physical Activity into a Busy Lifestyle

Fitness cartoon vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. Are you one of those people who can't find time to take a warm cup of coffee, let alone work out in the middle of the day? We know the type. With the stress of everyday work duties and family errands that you need to juggle, there’s very little time left for you to enjoy a healthy workout. However, physical activity is essential for your well-being, so we have a few suggestions that will help you integrate physical activity into your busy lifestyle.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Easy Ways to Move & Exercise More When You Mostly Sit All Day, According to Trainers

Click here to read the full article. We’ve all heard the phrase “sitting is the new smoking,” meaning it’s generally not great for your health to not move around too much. Research has linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns, including heart disease and diabetes. Less severely, prolonged sitting can increase pain, specifically with tight hip flexors and hamstrings. Additionally, sitting on your butt all day, not surprisingly, affects your butt and causes a condition called gluteal amnesia, also known as “dead butt syndrome.” This occurs when the glutes are weakened by sitting all day...
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
WEIGHT LOSS
BBC

The high-tech fitness mirrors that aim to get you exercising more

For most people, including fitness fans, the thought of having to watch yourself work out is not an appealing one. We don't look our best while sweating on a treadmill or grimacing on a weights machine. Yet as any gym-goer knows, there are always some individuals who like to admire...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Breon Ansley Shares High-Volume Back Workout In Prep For 2022 Tampa Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Breon Ansley recently shared his back workout. Ansley is one of the greatest Classic Physique competitors of his generation and has won the Olympia crown two times. The year 2018 marked the most successful year of his career as he won the Classic Physique championship in both Olympia and the Arnold Classic. The 42-year-old last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished fourth. He is set to return to the stage for the 2022 IFBB Tampa Pro and has revealed the plan to move to the 212 division in 2023.
TAMPA, FL
Jennifer Bonn

A fitness reset

Do you ever realize the way you have been doing something isn’t working anymore, and you need to rethink your approach? I had that realization about both the way I eat and how I exercise. I have been doing the same thing without seeing the results I want, but luckily two things happened that are helping me reset both my diet and my exercise routine.

