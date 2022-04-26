RetroFit at Sports*Com

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
Ask any fitness enthusiast to name the hurts-so-good exercise they despise the most, and there's a good chance they'll call out burpees. And understandably so: The exercise is a killer form of cardio and core training and leaves you breathless after just one set. But once you try out manmakers (aka human makers or people makers), burpees will feel like child's play.
Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
Whether you enjoyed skipping rope on the school playground or not, this comeback activity might elevate your current fitness routine. And upleveling to a heavier jump rope can supercharge the full-body perks of jumping rope. Most weighted jump ropes range from 1/2 pound to 2 pounds. That weight can be a major plus when it comes to building strength and stamina.
When it comes to physical activity, the equation is fairly straightforward: The more we move, the better our bodies are able to support movement. However, the converse is also true. The more sedentary we are, the stiffer and weaker we get, so the more difficult movement becomes. “Many older adults...
Deadlifts have been a staple of strength training since the days when barbells were synonymous with mustachioed circus sideshow strongmen. In simplest terms, a deadlift involves lifting a weighted barbell to waist height and putting it down again. There’s way more science for why it’s so damn effective as a strength training exercise (which we’ll delve into), but that’s the in-a-nutshell version.
Bodybuilding coach Charles Glass is known for his detailed workout routines but took the time to address some of the growing problems in the sport. In a recent YouTube video, Glass discusses the dangers of PEDs and explains that people are seeking fast gains instead of building muscle slowly. Charles...
You’ve signed up for a marathon — now it’s time to work out how to train for a marathon. The good thing is you’re not alone with over one million runners completing a marathon every year according to the International Institute for Race Medicine. All this first-hand experience has led to a plethora of marathon training know-how, but where do you start?
The hip abductor muscles refer to an important muscle group that helps stabilize the hips as a person moves. If these muscles weaken, it can put additional pressure on the hips, knees, and back, which can make walking painful and difficult. People can perform a variety of exercises to help strengthen these muscles.
Supination vs pronation – what do the terms mean, and how do they each affect the body? If you’re a keen runner or walker, you’ll want to read on and find out more. Supination and pronation are both part of a stride and are the opposite of each other. Supination is when the foot rolls outward, making it rise above the ground during walking or running, while pronation is when the foot rolls inward.
Renowned bodybuilding coach Charles Glass routinely shares tips and knowledge to maximize results while working out. In a recent video on YouTube, Glass showed off useful workouts designed to target the shoulders and back. Charles Glass is widely recognized for his ability to create detailed workout routines. The bodybuilding coach...
When it comes to a well-rounded exercise routine, having a variety of movements is key. You want to work in all three movement planes: the sagittal plane, frontal plane and transverse plane, by moving forward and back, up and down and side to side. A great way to move up and down with a boost, get your heartrate up and make exercise feel emblematic of your youth? Getting an exercise trampoline.
The bench press is arguably the most popular strength training exercise. Every Monday is National Bench Press Day, and get two lifters together and, invariably, someone’s going to ask, “Hey bro, how much can you bench?” It’s the second lift contested in powerlifting. Some athletes even specialize in the bench press, shunning almost every other exercise.
Aerobic exercise, strength training and stretching all contribute to better heart and blood vessel function. When you’re looking for the best exercises to keep your heart healthy, a wide variety of types and trends stares back. You can find everything from low-impact aerobics to high-intensity interval training, kayaking to kettlebells, shadow boxing to rope shaking, and more.
I don't know about you, but as soon as the first signs of spring start popping up, I find myself blooming with extra energy. One great way to channel it? An energetic workout. Still, despite any seasonal burst of motivation, finding the time to squeeze in a good sweat sesh on a busy schedule can be a challenge. If you only have 10 minutes or less to spare, might I recommend one of these go-to mbg moves routines?
For an effective leg day exercise that requires minimal equipment and engages multiple areas of the body, a hamstring curl is one of the best moves out there. Using a single dumbbell to fire up the glutes and strengthen the legs, this move can fit within any workout—from a quick 20-minute sweat session to a dedicated lower-body split. Here's how to do hamstring curls at home, a more challenging modification, and some tips for making the most of this exercise.
At-home workouts are more popular than ever! In fact, a study found that 64 percent of people are now more likely to try at-home fitness over going to a gym. If you fall into that 64%, then you've come to the right place! I can help...
