Murfreesboro, TN

Andre Oentoro

Integrating Physical Activity into a Busy Lifestyle

Fitness cartoon vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com. Are you one of those people who can't find time to take a warm cup of coffee, let alone work out in the middle of the day? We know the type. With the stress of everyday work duties and family errands that you need to juggle, there’s very little time left for you to enjoy a healthy workout. However, physical activity is essential for your well-being, so we have a few suggestions that will help you integrate physical activity into your busy lifestyle.
WORKOUTS
Jennifer Bonn

A fitness reset

Do you ever realize the way you have been doing something isn’t working anymore, and you need to rethink your approach? I had that realization about both the way I eat and how I exercise. I have been doing the same thing without seeing the results I want, but luckily two things happened that are helping me reset both my diet and my exercise routine.
makeuseof.com

Practice Walking Meditation With Inspiring Apps and Videos

Combining the benefits of mindfulness and movement, walking meditation is a calming, grounding practice you can try just about anywhere. It’s a fantastic way to slow down and walk off your stress any time, and you don't need any special equipment to benefit from it. Learn more about walking meditation and try it for yourself with these helpful videos and apps.
YOGA
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

Is it healthier to wake up early to exercise, or to get more sleep?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Should Start Eating To Get In Shape This Month, According To Experts

Regular exercise is definitely important when it comes to getting in shape, but an equally vital and essential step to take is creating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet for yourself. We reached out to health and fitness experts to learn more about foods that can help give you the energy you need to start getting into shape and promoting a swift and healthy metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend, Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga, and Katelin Maidment, RD, registered dietitian at Eternal Wellness LLC.
FITNESS
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

Do You Need to Exercise to Lose Weight?

Physical activity plays a role in energy balance, helping with weight loss and keeping extra weight off once it has been lost. Not everyone enjoys a sweat session, but exercise has long been touted as a key component of losing weight. Exactly how big a role it can play is still something of an open question, but a new analysis of the contestants who had lost a significant amount of body weight while on “The Biggest Loser” reality television show suggests that it can be an integral piece of the puzzle.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

‘Worried’ Larry Wheels Shares Heart Health Update In The Light Of Recent Deaths in Bodybuilding

Bodybuilder, powerlifter, and arm wrestling ace Larry Wheels recently shared a health update related to his heart health. Wheels is best known for his record-breaking heavy lifts in the gym. He is also one of the most famous fitness stars on social media. The 27-year-old is currently in the middle of a training camp to prepare for Middle-East’s Strongest Man competition that will take place in August 2022.
WORKOUTS
MedicalXpress

Intense exercise while dieting may reduce cravings for fatty food

In a study that offers hope for human dieters, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets. The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it. The findings suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
WEIGHT LOSS
CNBC

A nutritionist shares the 35 best foods to boost mood and brain energy levels: 'Put these on your grocery list'

Food and mood are so intricately connected that they've inspired a new area of brain study: Nutritional psychiatry, which examines how what we eat impacts how we feel. As a dietitian and nutritionist who has researched and experienced this connection firsthand, I find it infinitely fascinating that we can empower ourselves to feel partly — or sometimes entirely — better based on our dietary habits.
NUTRITION
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Breon Ansley Shares High-Volume Back Workout In Prep For 2022 Tampa Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Breon Ansley recently shared his back workout. Ansley is one of the greatest Classic Physique competitors of his generation and has won the Olympia crown two times. The year 2018 marked the most successful year of his career as he won the Classic Physique championship in both Olympia and the Arnold Classic. The 42-year-old last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished fourth. He is set to return to the stage for the 2022 IFBB Tampa Pro and has revealed the plan to move to the 212 division in 2023.
TAMPA, FL

